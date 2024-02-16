Hyderabad is ready to get into the groove!

Hyderabad’s music scene is about to come alive this weekend, with the stage set for an unforgettable affair, courtesy of Hamdi, Interfluve, Kayan and Benkii. Ardour fills the air as the city drills for an evening of rhythm through these artistes. With each musician bringing their flair and energy to the table, attendees can anticipate a journey through diversity, woven together to create moments of bliss. Whether you’re a seasoned enthusiast or simply seeking a night of euphoric release, this weekend in Hyderabad vows recollections that will resound long after the beat withers. We get chatty with Hamdi, who will be joined by the rest shortly in the night. Kayan who landed Cool Kids, a song from recent Netflix film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, lets us in on what it is actually about. Written as a message about fitting in as a kid, Kayan says, “None of it matters. The fact that it got synced in the movie is something I have been looking forward to. The placement was perfectly right. It was a very special song.” Looking ahead to the beat-dropping dusk, Hamdi believes that the audience will become more enthusiastic about multi-genre. When it comes to immersion, he predicts that this trend will lead to DJs crafting sets that incorporate something never heard of in music before.

Excerpts:

As a DJ, do you see a resurgence of vinyl culture in recent years?

Hamdi: I believe the golden age of the vinyl resurgence may have already passed. While the past few years witnessed a significant resurgence in interest in vinyl records, which was fantastic, the increasing cost of vinyl production has led many to step back from the scene.

What is it like to face varying audience demographics, particularly in diverse settings like festivals or club nights?

Interfluve: If I’m playing to an audience which isn’t my usual kind, I try to prepare in advance and also get involved in some research work on the venue and the type of audience which visits the club regularly.

Hamdi: It’s been interesting and a great experience — the crowd reactions haven’t been as different as I thought they would be! Every place I’ve been to shares a love of bass and it feels uniting. I’ve been to the US, Mexico, New Zealand, Australia, Thailand, Vietnam, China, Japan and now India in the last two months and it’s been amazing to see that bass music is growing in all those places.

Benkii: While this can be quite challenging at times considering not every audience vibes to the same range of music, I find it interesting to be able to curate my sets based on the different sounds I’ve noticed. It’s a learning curve for me at the moment and I take each experience as an opportunity to understand why I continue to play what I like, and how much of what I play is to educate the audience, which I’m not simply catering to the crowd.

What is the future of music? How do you plan to contribute to the continued innovation and evolution of the industry?

Benkii: There isn’t one answer, but I think there’s already a lot that’s happening within the country that’s commendable. A few years ago, I wouldn’t have imagined the type of artistes and shows happening now to be happening at all. I think the key is to keep doing what we do for the love of music, support the artistes and keep the momentum of things going. I started an IP of my own last year to also contribute to providing a platform. Let’s just say it’s a lot harder than it looks on the outside; so in terms of a long-term plan, I don’t know yet — just taking it a step at a time.

Tickets start at `499. February 17, 8 pm. At Monastery, Hitech City.

