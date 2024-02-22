Exclusive! Aditi Paul pays tribute to Alisha Chinai in her new song Noodle Sa Dil

If you are a 90s kid, there’s no chance you haven’t grown up listening and grooving to Alisha Chinai’s hit song, Made In India. Written by Biddu, the song made Chinai, also known as the ‘Queen of Indipop’ in the 90s, a household name. Cut to 2024, Ang Laga De singer Aditi Paul has paid tribute to Chinai and Biddu through her latest song, Noodle Sa Dil in Varun Grover’s directorial debut All India Rank.

“The film is based in the 90s era. At first, the makers decided to buy the copyright of the Made in India song. When it didn’t materialise, they composed their own track Noodle Sa Dil, which pays tribute to Alisha Chinai and Biddu. I am glad I got the chance to sing the song,” said Paul, who has sung for films like Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Lingaa. The singer, meanwhile, is happy with the animation of the track, which has ably been done by Allen Shaw and his team.

Noodle Sa Dil has been written by Grover and composed by Mayukh-Mainak. Born in Kolkata, Paul has earlier collaborated with the composer duo on Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s Bol and jingles. “I had a great experience working with them. They are incredible musicians with a special touch for melody, harmonies and the organic arrangement of music. Something that is the very essence of a quality song and I personally love it,” said Paul.

Aditi Paul with Varun Grover

Meanwhile, the singer is excited that the song is getting a lot of love especially from the youngsters. She is receiving a lot of personal messages from the youth, who are appreciating her rendition of the peppy track. In fact, the audience mostly associate her with songs like Ang Laga De, Veeron Ke Veer or Mor Bani. Since she has sung a peppy song for the first time, the excitement and love is double. Paul is also happy that Grover, whose writing in Sacred Games and Masaan she has always appreciated, is the man behind the film. “I am so happy that I got to sing in his debut directorial,” she said.

As of now, Paul is knee deep in work with singles, and a ghazal which she has composed and plans to release this year. She is also in talks for a few web series and films, but can only talk when finalised.