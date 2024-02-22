Zaeden explores love and distance in his new single '5 am' with an extended EP

In a compelling start to summer, Zaeden has dropped his much-anticipated single 5 am, marking a significant shift in his musical journey towards dance-pop territory. The release is complemented by an EP that includes four additional versions of the track, each offering a distinct listening experience, and is poised to become a staple on dance floors worldwide.

The song delves into the poignant theme of long-distance relationships, capturing the essence of love that transcends geographical boundaries. It’s a narrative that resonates deeply in today’s globalised world, where partners often find themselves miles apart yet connected by the heart. With its catchy beats and an anthemic chorus, the track not only showcases his musical evolution but also his ability to tap into the emotional zeitgeist of modern romance.

Speaking about his latest project, the artiste shares, “5 am is a labour of love, a culmination of heartfelt collaboration and a leap into a genre that I’ve always wanted to explore. This song is a journey of self-expression and an invitation for listeners to see a new side of me. I’m eager to see how it resonates with fans and the wider audience.”

The music video directed by Tina Thadani and choreographed by Himanshu Dulani, further elevates the song through Zaeden’s dance in a visually striking setting. For those who aren’t aware, his journey from a 14-year-old music enthusiast to a celebrated figure in the Indian music scene is a story of relentless passion and innovation. With hits like Tere Bina and Aa Mil, and other notable accolades, Zaeden has established himself as a formidable talent in the industry. His collaboration with top brands and designers reflects his influence beyond music, embodying a modern artiste who seamlessly blends creativity with style.

With 5 am and its accompanying EP, Zaeden invites listeners to dance their way through the complexities of love and longing, cementing his status as a dance-pop powerhouse. The track is now available across major streaming platforms, with the music video out on Zaeden's official YouTube channel, promising to be a visual and auditory treat for fans old and new.

