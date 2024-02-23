Nagaswaram artistes Vijay Karthikeyan and Prakash Ilaiyaraja to perform at LanFest

Chinnamanur A Vijay Karthikeyan and Idumbavanam V Prakash Ilaiyaraja, hailing from illustrious musical lineages, are seasoned Nagaswaram artistes playing together for the last 22 years. Chennaiites can watch them perform live this weekend as part of the LangFest.

This well received collaboration was fostered by their mentors, the eminent Nagaswaram Vidwan Kalaimamani Rajarathna Keezhvelur N G Ganesan, and Tavil maestro Kalaimamani Thanjavur T R Govindarajan.

Born into a family of musicians, Vijay started his training in Nagaswaram from his grandfather Chinnamanur C V Ganesan at the young age of nine, and learnt vocal music from his mother G Krishnaveni Arjunan.

He later studied Nagaswaram under Thiruppamburam Brothers. He has performed in many prestigious music festivals in India and abroad and is a recipient of several awards from prestigious organisations. Giving us details about the upcoming performance, Vijay tells us, “We have titled our concert Nadhamum Tamizhum (from Tirukural to Tirupukazh). We will begin with the song Thirukkural (the first thirkkural agara mudhala ezhuthellam) and then move on to Devaram, Tirupavai, Muthuthandavar Padam, Thillana and Tirupugazh. I am also going to be sharing some compositions of the old Nagaswara Vidhwans as well as my own compositions.”

Vijay has composed Keerthanas, Mallaris and Thillanas in 35 Thalas. “35 Thalas are rare in current musical field,” he says, adding, “But that’s the specialty of my compositions.”

Born in Tiruvarur district, Idumbavanam Prakash Ilayaraja belongs to a great tradition of Nagaswaram Vidwans. He underwent rigorous training from his father K S Vedamoorthy from the age of eight. He later learnt under the eminent Nagaswaram Vidwan Isaimani Segal G Renganathan. He conducts many lecture demonstrations for temple tradition of Nagaswaram. He is also a recipient of several awards from prestigious organisations. “Both of us have been presenting thematic programmes together, for

example Tiruppavayum nathamum, Thirupugazhum Nathamum and Sirkazhi moovarum Nathamum, and we have been presenting Tamil songs on many topics in temples and at music festivals. This is an endeavour to pass on our culture and tradition to the next generation. As such, we are really glad to be performing at the LangFest,” Vijay says.

Tickets at Rs 175.

February 24, 10 am.

At Kanali Mandapam, DakshinChitra.

