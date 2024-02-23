Shaan drops Beh Ja and lets us in on his lifestyle picks, vocal techniques, self-care and lots more!

It’s Shaan’s world and we’re living in it. For him, music meets destiny. Shaan skips the planning, letting life guide his tunes — serenades waltz between romance and depth, all coming to life in a magical morning burst. Shaan is all about keeping his music real and true to himself, hoping it hits the spot for you too. In the artiste’s universe, everything syncs amicably — from fashion to food, chaos has no ticket. He chats about talent being just the start; the hustle carves the path. Despite distractions trying to steal his heed, his diligence keeps him motivated. He thinks he is quite underrated as a singer and smiles through it, grateful for every bit of love. Shaan finds his muse in the void, where music appears from silence. Dayspring is for tuning his voice and body, afternoons for diving into work, and evenings for family jam sessions. He is flexible, easily recovering from excess by hitting the gym more or tweaking his diet. Coming back to Beh Ja, Shaan tells us how it’s a track that’s not just a song but a slice of wellness, echoing his philosophy of floating with the future, adopting the intuitive, and always, singing from the heart.

Excerpts from our conversation:

How does Beh Ja fit into your overall body of work as an artiste?

Beh Ja is more like a life philosophy I vibe with. Believing in destiny has always been my thing, letting life’s flow guide me. This mindset has been a big influence on both the choices I make and the music I create. I am the type to go with the flow rather than plotting every step of my career.

How did you land it?

There was a time I was playing around with some lyrics that felt light and romantic, which is nice but it didn’t quite excite me. I wanted the upbeat mood of a dance track but with lyrics that had depth, something meaningful yet not too preachy. I was stuck for a bit, but then, one early morning, it all just clicked, and I penned down most of the song in one go.

What is crucial for someone to create standalone music?

Creating something you believe in is the key. Don’t worry too much about trends or what you think will sell. Make music that feels right to you, and chances are, it’ll find the others too. What is the impact of music on your lifestyle choices? Music shapes my world. I love it when everything around me is in harmony, whether it’s fashion, food, or travel. I’m just not a fan of chaos or anything too over-the-top.

They say, talent is a myth and the reality is hard work. How does this vision motivate you all the time?

I’m all in on the idea that while talent is a starting point, it shouldn’t be something you lean on too heavily. It’s easy to get complacent when things come naturally. Hard work, on the other hand, is non-negotiable.

What are some habits that you believe develop your productivity? What do you do when the process feels tiring?

I’m not one to shy away from work; it’s just not in my nature. But, I do struggle with keeping focused sometimes. Distractions make achieving my goals twice as hard.

Which song of yours do you feel is a lot underrated and not quite spoken about?

Sometimes, I feel like my singing doesn’t get the recognition it deserves, and my smile steals the show instead. But I’ve learned to take it in stride and be thankful for what connects with people.

What has been the most meaningful source of inspiration?

The most unexpected inspiration for me has come from moments of nothingness. It’s great when a tune or lyrics come to you out of nowhere, with no agenda. It’s a rare but magical experience.

What are the singing techniques you are currently exploring or are eager to incorporate into your future projects?

To me, singing is all about intuition and personal expression. It’s so subjective; there are countless ways to interpret a song. I lean towards being spontaneous and creative, rather than getting too caught up in the technicalities.

What’s next?

I’m keeping a welcoming spirit about the future. Whatever life throws my way, I’m ready to take it up.

How do you maintain your passion and drive amidst such a demanding schedule of gigs and recordings?

Balancing a busy schedule with family time and personal breaks is like walking a tightrope, but it’s all about finding the right balance. And I love it all — the hustle, the family chats, the quiet moments.

What are the daily routines and habits that help you maintain discipline as an artiste, especially with the constant travel and workload?

My mornings kick off with vocal exercises followed by a gym session. I keep my afternoons for work, ensuring I have ‘me time’ in the morning. Even when I’m on the road, I try to stick to this routine as much as possible.

How do you spend time with yourself and your family?

Spending evenings with my family, watching TV, and occasionally planning dinners out is something I cherish, especially now that my kids are grown up and we share a common love for music. It adds a whole new layer of fun to our conversations.

How do you prioritise self-care? Any drills?

I’m quite flexible with how I plan my days. I believe in maintaining a balance, so if I ever feel like I’ve overdone it, I just put in some extra effort at the gym or watch my diet a bit more closely to get back on track.

Beh Ja is streaming on all platforms. — chokita@newindianexpress.com @PaulChokita