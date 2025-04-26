The Cecilian Choir performs this weekend after three years and this time its for education

After a three-year hiatus, the Cecilian Choir is back on stage — and this time, they’re singing not just in harmony, but for a cause. Staying true to their mission of ‘Service Through Song,’ the Bengaluru-based ensemble joins hands with St Joseph’s University to raise funds for its scholarship programs. Their upcoming concert promises a powerful blend of nostalgia, energy and reverence. Arthur Pais, the president of the choir, lets us in on the idea behind the performance, returning to stage after three years and lots more…

The Sicilian Choir is performing after a hiatus of three years. How does it feel to return to the stage with the choir after such a long break?

It feels phenomenally empowering and fantastic! There’s always excitement in coming together and singing. We’ve worked hard for four months, with weekend practices of six hours and weekday sessions of at least two hours per voice every alternate day. The goal is to put on a perfect show and the energy of performing live is unmatched.

This year’s concert has two distinct halves. What excites you most about the repertoire?

I really enjoy the selection. The first half features contemporary pieces that are familiar and engaging — Eric Clapton, Louis Armstrong, Jason Mraz and even Shakira’s Waka Waka. People will want to sing along. The second half is a dynamic classical cantata with modern influences. It’s upbeat and enthralling, blending rock, ballads and jazz.