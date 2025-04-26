The Cecilian Choir performs this weekend after three years and this time its for education

After a three-year hiatus, the Cecilian Choir is back on stage — and this time, they’re singing not just in harmony, but for a cause. Staying true to their mission of ‘Service Through Song,’ the Bengaluru-based ensemble joins hands with St Joseph’s University to raise funds for its scholarship programs. Their upcoming concert promises a powerful blend of nostalgia, energy and reverence. Arthur Pais, the president of the choir, lets us in on the idea behind the performance, returning to stage after three years and lots more…
The Sicilian Choir is performing after a hiatus of three years. How does it feel to return to the stage with the choir after such a long break?
It feels phenomenally empowering and fantastic! There’s always excitement in coming together and singing. We’ve worked hard for four months, with weekend practices of six hours and weekday sessions of at least two hours per voice every alternate day. The goal is to put on a perfect show and the energy of performing live is unmatched.
This year’s concert has two distinct halves. What excites you most about the repertoire?
I really enjoy the selection. The first half features contemporary pieces that are familiar and engaging — Eric Clapton, Louis Armstrong, Jason Mraz and even Shakira’s Waka Waka. People will want to sing along. The second half is a dynamic classical cantata with modern influences. It’s upbeat and enthralling, blending rock, ballads and jazz.
Was there a particular song or medley that was challenging or especially meaningful to perform?
The medley of Footloose was challenging due to its combination of six different songs, each with its own style. But it’s totally enjoyable! Another challenge is Georgia, which involves complex harmony. On its own, the harmony might sound discordant, but when performed together, it comes alive.
Can you take us through the emotional journey that the audience can expect during the performance?
In the first half, the audience will experience 80 years of diverse music, spanning genres from jazz to pop, with familiar tunes that evoke nostalgia. The second half, the Easter cantata, is meant to be uplifting and joyous. We focus on celebration and rejoicing rather than dwelling on somber themes. The music is lively, with a live band enhancing the energy of the performance. Expect a joyous and emotional experience!
The performance also supports a scholarship fund. How important is it for the choir to support such causes?
Our motto is service through song. This performance is about using music to make a meaningful impact. The funds raised go towards St Joseph’s University’s scholarship program, which helps underprivileged students. It’s about giving back to those in need and creating an opportunity for higher education. Music isn’t just for entertainment; it’s a powerful tool for service.
INR 499 onwards. April 26 and 27, 6.30 pm. At St Joseph’s University Auditorium, Langford Road.
