Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour opens to sparse crowds and price drops

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour has kicked off, but it seems to be facing some unexpected challenges. As the global superstar launched her tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles this week, it was hard to miss the sight of empty seats in a venue that usually buzzes with excitement for Queen Bey.
Just hours before the show, fans were shocked to see thousands of tickets still available, with resale prices plummeting to as low as USD 20, less than what you'd pay for McDonald's new Minecraft meal. Given that she just snagged Album of the Year at the 2025 Grammys, the slow ticket sales have left fans and industry experts scratching their heads.
Insiders suggest that aggressive ticket resellers might be the culprits behind the sluggish sales. High initial prices led many dedicated fans to hold off, waiting for those inevitable last-minute deals. On the flip side, some speculate that Beyoncé’s name being tied, albeit indirectly, to recent legal issues involving Jay-Z and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs could be affecting her appeal. Even though Jay-Z has denied all allegations and the case was dismissed, the online buzz hasn’t died down.
Live Nation claims the tour is nearly sold out overall, but the noticeable gaps and rock-bottom prices tell a different story to fans. Nevertheless, supporters believe that Beyoncé’s electrifying live performances can quickly change the narrative. As one fan put it, “Once clips from the tour start going viral, those empty seats will be a thing of the past.” The tour is set to run through July 26, making stops in major cities across the US and Europe.