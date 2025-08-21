Beyoncé and Michelle Obama join viral line dance uniting communities

When Tre Little performed his viral line dance to Boots on the Ground at the BET Awards preshow this summer, the 22-year-old Atlanta native was overwhelmed with gratitude. “I used to watch this on TV every year, and I’m now performing,” he said.
Released in December by Southern soul artist 803Fresh, Boots on the Ground and its signature line dance have become a staple at Black cultural gatherings, from family reunions to weddings and trail rides. The dance, featuring rhythmic claps and the clack of folding fans, was created by Little during a lunch break and first posted on TikTok. “I usually get my little six views … I took a nap and when I woke up, it was at 100K,” he recalled. Since then, Little has been travelling the country teaching classes and hosting events.
The trend gained even more momentum when Beyoncé incorporated the dance into her Cowboy Carter tour. Stars like Michelle Obama and Shaquille O’Neal joined in, cementing its place in pop culture. While line dancing has deep roots — from African celebratory traditions to country-western steps — this new wave highlights the intersection of Southern Black culture, music and unity.
“People didn’t really know about trail rides,” said TikTok creator Jakayla Preston, now a sought-after instructor. “It’s more than just dancing. People come to heal, connect and express themselves.”
According to scholars, Beyoncé’s embrace of Black cowboy aesthetics has amplified conversations about African American contributions to country music. “She’s showing the world that we are country,” said Sharlene Sinegal-DeCuir, a professor at Xavier University.
For many, line dancing offers joy in difficult times. “The world is burning down, and we’re sitting here learning a new line dance,” Sinegal-DeCuir added. Cupid, the artist behind the iconic Cupid Shuffle, agrees: “If you had to pick three songs that could bring people on two opposite sides together, line dancing would be one.”
With Boots on the Ground, a simple step routine has become a cultural phenomenon — a celebration of heritage, resilience and the joy of moving together.
