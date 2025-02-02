Beyoncé confirms ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour for 2025

Global music icon Beyoncé has officially confirmed that she will embark on a Cowboy Carter tour in 2025, much to the excitement of her fans. The musician announced that she will hit the road in support of her 2024 country album Cowboy Carter. However, she has yet to reveal the official tour dates, according to reports.
Taking to social media, Beyoncé simply wrote, "COWBOY CARTER TOUR 2025". Additionally, at the end of her Beyoncé Bowl Netflix special, the words Cowboy Carter Tour appeared, further cementing the news.
Netflix had previously teased the announcement by sharing clips of her performance on Instagram with the caption, "Tonight seems like the perfect night to rewatch 'Beyoncé Bowl' on Netflix."
According to sources, the tour was originally set to be announced on January 14 but was delayed due to the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. Addressing the postponement, Beyoncé shared a heartfelt message.
"The January 14 announcement will be postponed to a later date due to the devastation caused by the ongoing wildfires around areas of Los Angeles. I continue to pray for healing and rebuilding for the families suffering from trauma and loss. We are so blessed to have brave first responders who continue to work tirelessly to protect the Los Angeles community. To join our efforts in supporting those impacted, please visit @BeyGOOD. Love, B," she wrote.
Beyoncé first unveiled Cowboy Carter during a surprise Super Bowl commercial in February 2024, where she also dropped the singles 16 Carriages and Texas Hold 'Em. The 27-track album has been instrumental in spotlighting Black country artists.
Meanwhile, Beyoncé is expected to attend the upcoming Grammy Awards, where she has been nominated in major categories, including Album, Song, and Record of the Year.