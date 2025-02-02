Beyoncé confirms ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour for 2025

Netflix had previously teased the announcement by sharing clips of her performance on Instagram with the caption, "Tonight seems like the perfect night to rewatch 'Beyoncé Bowl' on Netflix."

According to sources, the tour was originally set to be announced on January 14 but was delayed due to the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. Addressing the postponement, Beyoncé shared a heartfelt message.

"The January 14 announcement will be postponed to a later date due to the devastation caused by the ongoing wildfires around areas of Los Angeles. I continue to pray for healing and rebuilding for the families suffering from trauma and loss. We are so blessed to have brave first responders who continue to work tirelessly to protect the Los Angeles community. To join our efforts in supporting those impacted, please visit @BeyGOOD. Love, B," she wrote.