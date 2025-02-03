Grammys 2025: Beyoncé makes history with Album of the Year win, says, ‘I feel very full and very honoured’

Beyoncé achieved a historic milestone at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, finally winning Album of the Year for her critically acclaimed album, Cowboy Carter.
Competing against a formidable field including Andre 3000, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, Jacob Collier, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, and Taylor Swift, Beyoncé emerged victorious, receiving a standing ovation from the audience.
"I just feel very full and very honoured. It's been many, many years, and I just want to thank the Grammys, every songwriter, every collaborator, every producer, all of the hard work. I want to dedicate this to [country music pioneer] Ms Martell. And I hope we just keep pushing forward. Opening doors. God bless y'all. Thank you so much," Beyoncé expressed with heartfelt emotion.
This win marks a significant achievement for the global superstar, who previously received Album of the Year nominations for I Am... Sasha Fierce, Beyoncé, Lemonade and Renaissance but never secured the coveted award.
Earlier in the evening, Beyoncé made history again by becoming the first Black woman in 50 years to win a country Grammy, taking home the award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for II MOST WANTED featuring Miley Cyrus. The Pointer Sisters were the last to achieve this feat in 1975.
With 11 nominations this year, Beyoncé further solidified her position as a Grammy legend. Her total now stands at an impressive 35 awards with 99 nominations throughout her illustrious career.
The 67th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, also paid tribute to the legendary music producer Quincy Jones. The ceremony raised over USD 7 million for wildfire relief efforts in Los Angeles, according to reports.