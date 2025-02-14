Selena Gomez unveils heartfelt ballad ‘Scared of Loving You’ with fiancé Benny Blanco on Valentine’s Day

Love is in the air for Selena Gomez, who marked Valentine’s Day with the release of her deeply personal new track, Scared of Loving You, a collaboration with fiancé Benny Blanco. The song, an emotional ballad, offers a glimpse into Selena’s vulnerabilities in love and her fears of losing the one who matters most.

Taking to Instagram, the singer-actress shared an intimate video montage of moments with Benny, captioning it with a lyric from the song: “How would they love you, as much as I love you… Scared of Loving You, song and lyric video, with @itsbennyblanco out now!”