Selena Gomez unveils heartfelt ballad ‘Scared of Loving You’ with fiancé Benny Blanco on Valentine’s Day

Love is in the air for Selena Gomez, who marked Valentine’s Day with the release of her deeply personal new track, Scared of Loving You, a collaboration with fiancé Benny Blanco. The song, an emotional ballad, offers a glimpse into Selena’s vulnerabilities in love and her fears of losing the one who matters most.
Taking to Instagram, the singer-actress shared an intimate video montage of moments with Benny, captioning it with a lyric from the song: “How would they love you, as much as I love you… Scared of Loving You, song and lyric video, with @itsbennyblanco out now!”
In the Benny-produced track, Selena’s heartfelt lyrics resonate with listeners, “I’m not scared of loving you / I’m just scared of losing you. Cause how could they love you / As much as I do?” The song appears to reflect her personal journey, touching on her past relationships with Justin Bieber, Nick Jonas, and The Weeknd.
The couple had been hinting at their joint project for weeks. Hours before the song’s release, they teased fans with a handwritten message on Instagram Stories that read, “I said I love you first”—a revelation that turned out to be the title of their upcoming collaborative album, set for release on March 21.
Selena, who confirmed her relationship with Benny in late 2023 and announced their engagement in December, has been candid about the security and happiness she’s found with him. “This is the safest I’ve ever felt in a relationship,” she shared in an interview, adding, “There’s so much of my relationship people don’t see—that’s just mine.”
Meanwhile, Benny continues to be her biggest cheerleader. Following their Golden Globes appearance in January, he gushed on TikTok, “I got to take home the best award of the night.” Their love story, now immortalised in music, continues to captivate fans worldwide.