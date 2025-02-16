TJ Chahal drops new love song ‘Jaane Ja’, a fun & playful romantic anthem!

Rising singer-songwriter TJ Chahal has just released his latest single, Jaane Ja, a fun and lively Hindi love song that captures the excitement of impressing someone special.

Chahal's Jaane Ja is all about love and charm – telling the story of a young guy doing everything he can to make the girl he likes smile. With catchy lyrics and an upbeat melody, this song is the perfect vibe for anyone who's ever tried to win over their crush!

The music video, shot in the beautiful Downtown Vancouver, adds even more fun to the song. Directed and written by TJ Chahal, the video is full of sweet and funny moments, making it a joy to watch. The visuals, paired with the energetic sound, create a heartwarming experience for fans.

"I love capturing the fun and excitement of young love in my music," says Chahal. "This song is playful, light-hearted, and full of positive energy – I can’t wait for everyone to hear it!"