Stax Music Academy teens celebrate 25 years with Black History Month concert

In a Memphis neighbourhood rich with musical history, the next generation of soul musicians is keeping the city’s iconic sound alive. At Stax Music Academy, young talents rehearse the unmistakable intro to Theme from Shaft, Isaac Hayes’ 1972 Oscar-winning masterpiece, filling the space with pulsating bass, crisp hi-hats, and funky guitar licks.

There’s a sense of purpose as students refine their performance, guided by Sam Franklin IV, the academy’s music director. “Read the ink that’s on the paper. From the top, one, two, ready and…” he instructs. The band launches into the piece, each note a tribute to the rich legacy of Stax Records.

Founded in 2000, Stax Music Academy is an after-school programme dedicated to preserving the distinctive Memphis sound. It provides young musicians—many of whom receive full scholarships—the opportunity to develop their talents through vocal training, instrument instruction, and live performance experience. The programme, which has produced over 4,000 graduates, boasts an impressive record: since 2008, every senior has been accepted into university, many on full scholarships.

A Legacy Rooted in History

Stax Records was once a powerhouse of soul and R&B, producing legendary hits like (Sittin’ On) the Dock of the Bay by Otis Redding, Soul Man by Sam and Dave, and Respect Yourself by The Staple Singers. The label helped shape the raw, emotive Memphis sound, blending tight horn sections, powerful rhythms, and deeply expressive vocals. Before its bankruptcy in 1975, Stax gave a platform to some of music’s most influential artists, including Booker T and the MGs, Rufus and Carla Thomas, Wilson Pickett, and Johnnie Taylor.

Though Stax Records no longer operates as a hit-making label, its influence endures. The original building now houses the Stax Museum of American Soul Music, while the academy next door ensures the music lives on through its students.

Music as a Unifying Force

On a rainy January evening, a diverse group of students gathers at the academy for rehearsals. Some joke around before practice, but once inside, there’s a quiet determination. In one room, musicians prepare their parts, while in another, vocalists take turns showcasing their voices. Applause follows each performance as instructors offer feedback.

“It’s so fun,” says 17-year-old singer Tatiyana Clark, who joined the academy in 2023. “I’ve been in places where people share my love for music, but here, the connection is on another level. It’s like we truly understand each other.”

For Black History Month, the academy is presenting a series of live concerts in downtown Memphis, moving away from the online format adopted during the pandemic. This year’s performances will honour the role of Black artists in the US labour movement, featuring songs like Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave, Sweet Soul Music by Arthur Conley, and Cause I Love You by Rufus and Carla Thomas. A companion study guide will provide historical context on how labour rights intersected with the civil rights movement.

A Place to Learn and Belong

The students see their time at Stax Music Academy as more than just training—it’s a space where they can express themselves freely. Johnathan Cole, an 18-year-old singer-songwriter, describes the programme’s deeper significance: “With the world going crazy right now, people need love, happiness, and music. That’s what Stax Music Academy has always been about.”

The connection between music and social change is ingrained in Stax’s history. During the height of the civil rights movement, Booker T. and the MGs defied racial barriers, with Black musicians Booker TJones and Al Jackson Jr. playing alongside white bandmates Steve Cropper and Donald “Duck” Dunn. This spirit of unity continues to resonate with today’s students.

“I would describe Stax as ‘change,’” says 16-year-old pianist and organ player Johnathan McKinnie. “It changed how music was formed. It was definitely an advocate for civil rights.”

In the vocal rehearsal room, students work on Knock on Wood by Eddie Floyd. The harmonies blend smoothly until an instructor interrupts. “Breathe. You’re not breathing,” they remind a student, who smiles in response. It’s a simple moment, but it embodies the spirit of mentorship and encouragement that defines the academy.

For 17-year-old singer-songwriter Pasley Thompson, Stax Music Academy is more than just a school—it’s a creative refuge. “Being in a space with people who understand you, not just musically but personally, is an amazing feeling,” she says.

As the students prepare for their upcoming performances, they aren’t just playing music—they are continuing a legacy. The soulful sounds that once filled the halls of Stax Records are alive and well, passed down to a new generation determined to keep Memphis’ signature sound thriving.