Kolkata’s The Big Other brings Django Reinhardt’s legacy alive with strings, rhythm, and raw energy
In a city brimming with musical talent, The Big Other stands out as Kolkata’s trailblazing gypsy jazz quartet. Comprising Dibyokamal on violin, Shamik on ukulele, Ranita on trumpet, and Mainak on a fretless five-string electric bass, the band reimagines the genre made famous by Django Reinhardt. What’s remarkable? They do it all without drums, leaning into tradition while infusing their unique touch. They performed at the Kolkata Jazz Fest, and Indulge caught up with Dibyokamal about these young musicians to uncover their journey, challenges, and what makes gypsy jazz an irresistible soundscape.
How did The Big Other come together?
It started as a college band. We were all friends. After college, we began playing professionally. Initially, we played various genres—classical, tango, European, film music, and Renaissance. Gypsy jazz wasn’t a conscious decision; it just clicked for all of us.
Gypsy jazz is a niche genre. What draws you to its unique blend of Romanian, classical, and American standards?
For us, it didn’t sound like any other jazz. It’s unique because string instruments, not drums, carry the rhythm. Django and Stéphane Grappelli defined how jazz could sound on strings, creating the first European contribution to jazz. This music has positivity and a dance-like energy that connects performers and audiences alike.
The absence of drums is striking. How do you adapt arrangements to ensure rhythm and harmony?
The genre uses a rhythm technique called La pump. Instruments like guitars or violins maintain rhythm instead of drums. This style was developed historically, and we follow it. While Django’s later recordings included drums, the core rhythm of gypsy jazz works without them. Precision is key to keeping it engaging.
How do you stay true to the genre while experimenting?
We adapt popular songs and write originals in this style. You could say we ‘gypsy-fy’ everything—Rabindrasangeet, Bollywood, and even classical music. It feels natural and keeps the genre fresh.
Gypsy jazz is rare in India. How have audiences responded?
It’s been great. People don’t need an academic introduction. Whether at weddings or concerts, they start dancing. The music is universal and appeals to all age groups.
Are there any artistes or groups you’d like to collaborate with?
Tcha Limberger. He’s a blind multi-instrumentalist who plays rare folk songs. Collaborating with him would be incredible.
Where do you see The Big Other in five years?
We plan to release an EP with four or five tracks and tour across India. Internationally, we’re looking at Europe and Taiwan, which have gypsy jazz festivals.