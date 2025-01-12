Kolkata’s The Big Other brings Django Reinhardt’s legacy alive with strings, rhythm, and raw energy

In a city brimming with musical talent, The Big Other stands out as Kolkata’s trailblazing gypsy jazz quartet. Comprising Dibyokamal on violin, Shamik on ukulele, Ranita on trumpet, and Mainak on a fretless five-string electric bass, the band reimagines the genre made famous by Django Reinhardt. What’s remarkable? They do it all without drums, leaning into tradition while infusing their unique touch. They performed at the Kolkata Jazz Fest, and Indulge caught up with Dibyokamal about these young musicians to uncover their journey, challenges, and what makes gypsy jazz an irresistible soundscape.