North East Special: Members of Alobo Naga and The Band opened up on touring Kolkata, creating music, their new EP, and more.

A

Alobo: I won some competition in 2010-11 and for that I was supposed to represent India to Montenegro. I wanted to raise funds to go to Europe and invited some of the best musicians from Nagaland for the concert; and the best from there are still with me today.

Fung: We are still doing this because a lot of youngsters look up to us as we are the last of the pioneers left. We want to become an inspiration.

Alobo: Regarding parents and society, it was not easy initially. All of us have done studies outside music. But then we could achieve something in music and that shut the mouth of the society.

Nash: I think I was quite lucky because after the initial back and forth my parents were quite supportive. They knew that once I set my mind onto something, I would achieve it.

David: We are also smart in that way because whatever we made through music, we saved up and started small businesses in the field of music. We didn’t take jobs that would take us far away from music but we did have other means of income.