Pritam stresses as to how important is it to 'listen to the unsaid' while composing music

Music composer Pritam, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his recently released soundtrack for Metro...In Dino, has said that for him it is very important to listen to what’s unsaid between him and a director.

Pritam on creating music for Metro...In Dino

Pritam spoke with IANS after the release of Metro...In Dino helmed by his frequent collaborator, Anurag Basu. The two have been working together for over 25 years, and share their creative wavelength. A lot of ideas are shared between them without even talking to each other.

Pritam told, “I tend to play a lot of options. A lot of options for the directors and producers because you need to know the director's mind. It's very important for the music director to know the director's mind. What is he thinking? To listen to the unsaid. It's very, very important to listen to the unsaid. Because at the end of the day he is the person who is seeing the movie”.