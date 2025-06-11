Spirit of abhangs comes alive with Rahul Deshpande

How do you communicate with God? Perhaps you chant the shlokas or hymns your grandmother taught you when you were little. Or you speak to Gods and Goddesses as if they are your best friends, sharing your joys, trials, and tribulations. Essentially, the definition of devotion is subjective. And abhangs — a form of devotional poetry sung in praise of Vitthala — is a method of devotion that has stood the test of centuries.

Celebrated actor-vocalist Rahul Deshpande brings to Hyderabad the musical experience ‘Abhangwari’

On June 22 at Shilpakala Vedika, Rahul Deshpande will be performing Abhangwari, a musical experience brought to you by Tatvaa Arts. The singer, who won ‘Best Male Playback Singer’ at the 68th National Film Awards, tells CE about his show, his love for an old Telugu movie, and how music has enriched his life.

“Abhangwari is all about devotion to Vitthala, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. We are celebrating the long-standing tradition of pilgrims singing abhangs as they travel through Maharashtra,” explains Rahul.

This spiritual journey begins in Alandi, near Pune, and culminates in Pandharpur, located in Solapur district. The warkaris (devotees or pilgrims) carry palkis (palanquins) of revered saints on their shoulders and walk for nearly a month. Throughout their pilgrimage, they sing abhangs in praise of Vitthala, expressing unwavering devotion and love.

“Hyderabad has a very discerning and appreciative audience, and so, I am happy to bring abhangs to them,” says the singer, who is also the grandson of the legendary Hindustani Classical vocalist, Pandit Vasantrao Deshpande.

Rahul, also trained in Hindustani Classical music, attributes his skill and success to his many gurus. “When I was six years old, I began training under Pandit Gangadharbuva Pimpalkhare ji, and went on to learn from greats such as Dr Madhusudan Patwardhan, Shrimati Usha Tai Chipalkatti, and Pandit Mukul Shivputra. So, I studied for a good 20-odd years. That’s how my classical upbringing has been,” he recalls.

Unlike many who train in a single genre and dedicate their lives to it, Rahul stands out for his versatility, making waves in theatre and on the big screen. Notably, he portrayed his own grandfather in the acclaimed Marathi film Me Vasantrao (2022). This role not only showcased his acting talent but also earned him the award for ‘Best Male Playback Singer’.

When Rahul was younger, he was rather impatient, wanting to sing as well as his grandfather and other greats. “But what I learnt was patience. The formative years were all about riyaaz (practice), followed by a stage where I began exploring raags more avidly. Now, I don’t have to put in the effort to think — music flows in my mind, 24/7. On stage, after the first note, I fall into a trance, unaware of what overcomes me,” he shares with refreshing honesty.

The singer is far from cynical when it comes to the debate on how Hindustani Classical music and other forms of traditional music are treated in period films and shows. “Films and shows are doing right by such music — they haven’t done chedhkhani (tampering) with the essence, which is why the younger generation is enjoying it more,” Rahul says, adding that in fact, people watch films and shows for the music. He then takes a page from his past, reminiscing, “While growing up, I remember watching the Telugu film Sankarabharanam (1980) so many times! What a phenomenal film it is,” he says enthusiastically.

Despite all his achievements, Rahul humbly notes, “Acting has only enriched my music. I have not mastered anything; rather, I am just making sense of things, learning every single moment. Music is an ocean… I am nothing in front of it.”

Well, that was Rahul Deshpande’s take on music and life. So, to watch Abhangwari, you don’t have to be ‘religious’ or ‘spiritual’. Do your ears, heart, and soul love music? Well, that’s all you need…

Story by Nitika Krishna