Delara talks about her new release, Kalash Reimagined, which brings cultures together

Delara, Norwegian-Iranian singer, talks about her hit song Kalash as it gets reimagined with a South Asian spin. Kalash Reimagined, released recently, has become, “a meeting of cultures,” and a means to let different cultures shine. Delara shares her inspiration, talks about musical blending and creating global connections and also opens up about her future plans.

What inspired this reimagination?

After working on Piya Piya Calling, the natural progression was to deepen my connection with South Asian sounds. It felt organic and natural to work with Talal Quereshi and Charan because the cultures we represent , whether it’s South Asian, Scandinavian or even Jamaican — have more in common than we sometimes realise. The idea was to bring these voices together in a way that celebrates their unique identities while connecting us all.

How did you ensure that the blend of diverse musical styles complemented each other?

I knew I wanted to keep the soul of Kalash intact, while allowing it to evolve into something new. The Hindi vocals, Jamaican patois, electro-pop textures — they don’t compete, they speak to each other. That balance is what makes it feel both fresh and true to the original.