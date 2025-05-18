Delara talks about her new release, Kalash Reimagined, which brings cultures together

Delara, Norwegian-Iranian singer, talks about her hit song Kalash as it gets reimagined with a South Asian spin. Kalash Reimagined, released recently, has become, “a meeting of cultures,” and a means to let different cultures shine. Delara shares her inspiration, talks about musical blending and creating global connections and also opens up about her future plans.
What inspired this reimagination?
After working on Piya Piya Calling, the natural progression was to deepen my connection with South Asian sounds. It felt organic and natural to work with Talal Quereshi and Charan because the cultures we represent , whether it’s South Asian, Scandinavian or even Jamaican — have more in common than we sometimes realise. The idea was to bring these voices together in a way that celebrates their unique identities while connecting us all.
How did you ensure that the blend of diverse musical styles complemented each other?
I knew I wanted to keep the soul of Kalash intact, while allowing it to evolve into something new. The Hindi vocals, Jamaican patois, electro-pop textures — they don’t compete, they speak to each other. That balance is what makes it feel both fresh and true to the original.
Could you elaborate on how this track reflects your vision of bridging cultures through music?
Kalash Reimagined is what happens when you let different cultural voices exist side by side without trying to smooth out the edges. It’s not about blending everything into one, but about letting each influence shine — South Asian, Norwegian-Iranian, Jamaican — while finding a common rhythm.
As a Scandinavian artist with Persian roots, how do you navigate the balance between representing your cultural background and appealing to a global audience?
My cultural background is something I’m proud of and it’s a foundation for everything I do, but I also want my music to resonate with people beyond those cultural boundaries. The key is to create something that feels real and personal, but also universal. I don’t see my heritage as a limitation; rather, it’s a tool for creating something unique. At the end of the day, music can transcend borders.
Kalash Reimagined is streaming on all video and audio platforms.
