You win some, you lose some: Ricky Kej

For her, the highlight was meeting her musician-friends and collaborators, the who’s who of independent music. “I did have some time that I could spend with Anoushka (Shankar), Jacob (Collier) and a few other very dear friends including incredible artistes like Hamilton de Holanda, who is an amazing mandolin player from Brazil; Michael League from the band Snarky Puppy. All of these people were also nominated in other categories; and Béla Fleck, an extraordinary and legendary banjo artist from Nashville. It was great meeting up with them,” she says.

Apart from feeling pride at representing her country internationally, Varijashree sees the nomination as a personal milestone too. She says, “It marks a very special milestone in my journey, especially as an independent female Indian artiste. I come from a very humble background of carnatic classical music with both my parents being musicians who inducted me into it when I was four years old. It’s been a fulfilling three decades of learning, expanding, exploring global genres and trying to experiment with my voice,” she shares, adding, “The independent music scene is not easy. It takes a lot of effort, not just to make music, find your own sound and protect your artistic identity but even to be seen. Amidst all of this, I feel things like this are a reassuring and beautiful reminder that great things happen, good things exist, and hard work will never go unnoticed.”

Written by: Mahima Nagaraju