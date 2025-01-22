Shreya Karmakar's single 'Kho Diya' draws listeners into an emotional landscape

Acclaimed singer-songwriter and hindustani classical music Visharad holder, Shreya Karmakar, recently released her poignant single Kho Diya. Accompanied by a visually captivating music video, Kho Diya draws listeners into an emotional landscape, showcasing one of Shreya's favourite compositions to date.

In Kho Diya, Shreya channels her artistic prowess to explore the deep sadness of a girl reflecting on her past love. The modern production paired with evocative lyrics creates a rich shades of emotions that resonate with anyone who has experienced heartbreak. This heartfelt ballad promises to be a standout track in her growing repertoire.

With over 750,000 subscribers on YouTube and millions of views on her covers, Shreya has established herself as a formidable presence in the digital music scene. Her original song Apsara earned critical acclaim for its lyrical depth and vibrant melodies, further cementing her reputation as a talented storyteller through music. The music video for Apsara, directed by Yassh Singh and featuring popular Instagram influencer Chandrakant Donde, captivated audiences with its visual storytelling. Kho Diya is a testament to Shreya's ability to blend emotional vulnerability with musical sophistication, making it relatable to listeners of all backgrounds.

As she invites fans to embark on this emotional journey, Shreya reaffirms her commitment to creating art that resonates deeply with her audience.

She says, "Kho Diya shows how a beautiful love story can leave you bruised in love, searching for answers that never came. It explores the bittersweet truth that even the most beautiful love stories can leave deep scars. It’s about a love that sweeps you away, making you believe in forever, only to fall apart, leaving you heartbroken and searching for answers that never come."