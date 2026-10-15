Abhijeet Sawant returns to Indian Idol stage after two decades, says it feels just like coming home

A new promo offers a glimpse into the golden journey that began with Abhijeet’s very first performance. Himesh Reshammiya, who features in the promo, heaps praise on the singer.

Noting that Abhijeet’s return is sure to make the show a blockbuster, Himesh remarked that Abhijeet has truly honored his roots with 'Indian Idol' while carving out a distinct identity for himself in the world of music.

Talking about Abhijeet, after making an impact with Indian Idol Season 1, his first solo album, Aapka Abhijeet Sawant, was released in 2005. That year he also did playback singing in the movie Aashiq Banaya Aapne, performing the song Mar Jaawan Mit Jaawan. His second album, Junoon, was released in 2007. He released his third studio album in 2013, which was titled Farida.

Abhijeet Sawant made his acting debut in the movie Lottery in 2009. He also made a small appearance at the end of the film Tees Maar Khan. He made a special appearance as himself in the romantic drama series Kaisa Yeh Pyar Hai and the thriller crime series C.I.D. The show is set to premiere on Sony TV on October 17.