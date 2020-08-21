A story of how time significantly changes people and situations, Akarsh Khurana's new digital play Timeloss is all set for release on August 29 on Front & Centre, a theatre initiative by Paytm Insider.

Adapted and directed by Akarsh Khurana, Timeloss was originally written by the celebrated Iranian playwright Amir Reza Koohestani. The story highlights the complexities of lost time through the past and present lives of two actors as they re-examine their relationship while revisiting a past production.

Akarsh Khurana

This play is a hard-hitting story where the lines between past and present blur for the two characters as they look back on what had been, but no longer exists. The past and present-day characters are portrayed by different cast-members which will make for a unique theatrical experience.

Dilshad Edibam Khurana

The cast includes theatre veterans Chaitnya Sharma, Dilshad Edibam Khurana, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, and Siddharth Kumar. It is produced by Saatvika Kantamneni for Akvarious Productions, that has staged over 60 plays in the past 20 years, performing over 1,200 shows across 30 cities in India and abroad.

Chaitanya Sharma

“Akvarious has always been eager to engage in new and exciting formats. Cineplays, web content, online theatre, we've always been happy to attempt and experiment. Owing to present circumstances, moving online is both a necessity and something that is here to stay," says Akarsh.

Timeloss will premiere online on 29th August (Saturday) at 7 pm. Tickets priced at Rs. 350 are available on Paytm Insider. It will also be available to watch on August 30 and September 4-6 at 7 pm.