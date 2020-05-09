Chennai-based The Little Theatre to conduct a virtual summer camp for kids
The Little Theatre, one of the oldest theatre companies in India founded by Aysha Rau, is organising a virtual summer camp, for children aged from 7-15 years.
Helmed by their artistic director, B Krishnakumar, the camp will feature theatre, music, dance and art-craft workshops.
The sessions will happen between 10 - 11.30 am on the Zoom app.
Dates: May 20 - May 30 (Excluding May 24, Sunday)
Registration fees at Rs. 4,800 per child. On till May 18.
Registration link: https://forms.gle/ze8aEGZwr74GE5ni7
Visit www.thelittletheatreindia.com for more details