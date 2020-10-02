Stories by Russian playwright, Antony Chekov, noted Hindi satirist and humourist, Harishankar Parsai, renowned playwright from Bengaluru, Abhishek Majumdar will be performed online by artistes as part of Thespo Tapri.



Hosted on the first two weekends of October, this storytelling event by Thespo features artistes under the age of 25 from across India. A ‘tapri’ is a tea joint where friends meet up to reconnect and share stories. The curators have borrowed this idea to conceptualise the event, with the tag line Cheeni Kam, Stories Zyaada which translates to ‘less sugar, more stories.’ A total of 11 tales in English and Hindi, and one mime performance will be showcased digitally.



On October 3, titles such as Azad Live, Patjhad Ka Budhwar, The Story of A Play, The Man with The Hand, Krantikari Ki Katha and System Failure will be staged. Robbin Singh who is performing Krantikari ki Katha shares, “This story is by Harishankar Parsai. It is about a self-proclaimed revolutionary, who doesn’t even know if there is a cause that he is fighting for or if he is just delusional.”



On October 10, six more titles such as Woof Woof, Salt 1, Ek Sarkari Naukar Ki Maut, Rabt - The Connection, He and I, and Saalumarada will be performed. Featured stories pose questions about what it would have been like if freedom fighters could live-stream their final moments, or the challenges involved in selling a pet on Facebook, among others.



Theatre artistes Abhishek Saha and Shruti Sridharan, the curators, talk about their experience shortlisting the performances. “I was slightly worried about the monotony of the experience. But to my absolute pleasure, the innovative use of the medium and technology made it absolutely amazing. From technologically advanced to the most basic, heart wrenching tales, each was told with complete enthusiasm and passion,” says Abhishek. The performances will be streamed on Zoom.



Rs 150. October 3 and 10, 6 pm



