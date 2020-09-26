The Little Theatre presents ArtsLab 2.0 - Exploring Sound, a series of creative workshops where children explore sound through arts, music, dance and theatre. After the first edition that explored light, this time the month-long workshop series, which is open to ages 7-15, will look at sound as a subject of focus.

The list of instructors are as follows:

Head Instructor: Krishnakumar Balasubramanian (Artistic Director of The Little Theatre)

Other Instructors: Rohini Rau, Vikas Rao - (Dance), Ranjani Ramakrishnan (Art) and Lavita Lobo (Music)

Comprising activities like theatre, music, dance and art workshops, the programme will take place over the Zoom app and offers a digital certificate upon completion.

15 sessions from October 14 to November 15, on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays only.

Time: 4 pm to 5.30 pm

Registration at Rs. 7,500 per child for the entire duration and closes on October 10. LINK HERE - https://forms.gle/ He2NNcdbLpE9TStNA