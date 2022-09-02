Leila Alvares brings back this popular Broadway musical for the second time



BENGALURU'S LEILA ALVARES is all set to present the popular Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Weber musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. When Leila watched the musical the very first time on Broadway, she knew that directing musicals was going to be one of her passions, and 40 years down the road, she is ready to bring back the musical for the second time.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of CAUSE Foundation, a not-for-profit registered trust that stages adaptations of Broadway musicals every year, Leila says that she decided to direct Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat again because it ignited her passion for musicals. With no spoken dialogue, the production is one of the few full-length musicals filled with a delightful mix of music genres and lively dances.

“We have updated the spoofiness – thus making it even more entertaining! And I have finally been convinced to use some technology with my usual hand-painted sets. Beautiful costumes designed by Asha Fernandes add to the vibrancy of this musical,” she remarks. The songs that are the highlights of the musical include Any Dream Will Do, Song of the King and Those Canaan Days.

After their performance in Bengaluru, the team is set to perform in Mysuru, Mangaluru, and Goa. ₹400 upwards. September 3 & 4, 7.15 pm. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleswaram