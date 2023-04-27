 ‘All of us have an Asha in us’: Noor Ali Baig

“The most important relationship is one that we have with ourselves,” is what playwright and actor Noor Ali Baig underscores in Alone. What she narrates is a poignant reflection on solitude and loneliness in the context of the pandemic. She is known for her exceptional blend of humour, introspection, and nostalgia, as these elements are evident in the impending piece. Premiering to full houses in Hyderabad and helmed by theatre revivalist, Mohammad Ali Baig, the performance also features herself and Vijay Prasad.

Noor Baig

Short stories, when performed live, foster a symbiotic and participatory relationship between the writer and the beholders. The audience heightens the storytelling process. Noor mirrors her ‘insider’s perspective’ in Asha as she illustrates the artiste’s quest for soul-searching. She adds, “It is a story about a woman who finds herself alone in the lockdown and is forced to confront her innermost thoughts and feelings. The play is a reminder that even in the darkest of times, there is always a silver lining.”

Mohammad Ali Baig in a scene from Alone

A yesteryear star, her protagonist becomes a metaphor for the collective experience of solitude that many of us went through during the pandemic. Her words chronicle the fine line of distinction between loneliness and solitude. As the writer says, “Through Asha, we are reminded of the importance of solitude and introspection, and how it can help us find meaning in our lives. She embodies a rollercoaster ride of experiences. Humour is an essential part of life, and it can help us deal with even the most challenging of situations. In Alone, I wanted the narrative to make the audience feel at ease and to help them connect with it.”

