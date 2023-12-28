ANNIV SPL: Anirban Chakrabarti talks about his stellar theatre journey

after delivering an impressive performance in and as Eken Babu, Anirban Chakrabarti is now a household name. But the talented artiste got initiated into the world of acting when he took an overnight leap of faith to join theatre. Indulge met with the actor at Café Drifter for a candid and intimate conversation where the actor opened up on his love for theatre and more.



How did you enter the world of theatre?

I started theatre during my primary school days. The plays then were for a mature audience and

I played the role of a child. In Budge Budge, I used to go to an art class, where I was spotted by casting agents of a theatre. I played a child character for years till I was in Class X in a play called Jhorer Kheya. Since then I acted intermittently in groups from Budge Budge, Maheshtala, and Batanagar areas. When I started working, I became a part of the group Manush Bhut and soon after, Arun Mukhopadhyay from Chetana called me. That’s when my dalliance with theatre turned into a serious affair.



Were you scared by the overnight transition into theatre?

During my days as a teacher, I often had to be away from theatre and I missed being on stage. I couldn’t accept that easily and left my teaching post in Hooghly to join a college in Kolkata. It gave me the scope to act again. this continued for a while but then the repertory pattern of rehearsals started. I got

acting offers from various groups and had to refuse most of them since they clashed with my teaching job. I loved academics but if I had to choose I wanted to opt for theatre. Ultimately I gave into the temptation of the acting world but I was very confident of my decision.



What has theatre given you over other platforms?

We have a lot of problems, sufferings, and pressure haunting us. The moment I enter the rehearsal room, these things disappear. That feeling is something I enjoy a lot. The kick of a live performance with instant feedback is also a great experience. Theatre practice has team spirit and bonding, too.

Is it challenging to transition between roles in theatre and other platforms?

It is interesting. If this transition did not take place then the charm would vanish. The fact that I have to transition between formats or characters is the main incentive for an actor. I believe anyone who has done theatre can never completely detach themselves from this platform; it’s addictive.



The first theatre you saw…

I can’t pinpoint the very first one but I saw a theatre by Utpal Dutt’s Little Theatre Group. I remember it vividly because till then I had not seen so much happening on stage. I remember Mareech Sangbad because it had song and dance.



Characters you would like to play...

I have explored more variation in theatre than onscreen and that has been enjoyable and satisfying. I prefer playing characters with layers.



Does theatre still have a niche audience or is it opening up to future generations?

It is niche, considering the audience we have. I have a lot of friends who watch and appreciate my films and web series, but they don’t turn up for my plays. Many have a mindset that theatre is intellectual, preachy, or that the entertainment factor is less. But yes, theatre has a specific audience who regularly watch it. Many productions have full houses. But then, it also depends sometimes on who the actor or director is. I think education and awareness are required and this myth about preaching needs to be busted.



Have you thought of directing plays?

Direction needs a special acumen and capacity. I am not a trained actor. I have learned and observed. I think you need to possess a lot of knowledge to direct and I don’t think I’m capable just yet to do that. However, on request, I directed a community theatre with an NGO for three years that works with domestic violence.



Your ongoing productions…

Mephisto, Mahatma Bonam Gandhi, and special shows of Mareech Sangbad.



Upcoming show dates…

Mahatma Bonam Gandhi shows will start in January with the first being in Siliguri on the 4th and at The Academy of Fine Arts on 27th.



