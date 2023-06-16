Unveiled truths

City-based Rangdhara — The Theatre Stream Group is all set to present a Hindi two-act play Jihaad — A Seldom Love Story. As powerful as it sounds, the drama is going to be a mind-boggling experience packed with elements of patriotism, terrorism, intolerance, trust, friendship, communalism, fascism, loyalty and respect among others. But did the word Jihad make you think? Well, fret not as the play has got nothing to do with the ‘love jihad’ controversy.

Set in the late 90s, the play starts with a young couple in college who fall in love with each other. A Hindu girl named Madhura starts developing feelings for Sameer and he fells the same. But while Madhura is headstrong, outspoken and confident, Sameer is shy and reserved. He is not very vocal about his identity of being a Muslim either. But, as the story progresses, Madhura lear ns about Sameer’s religious background. Thereafter, the plot takes you on a wild rollercoaster ride with unexpected twists and turns.

Suhas Barve, the director, who will also play the character of Salim, tells us, “The story conveys the real meaning of jihad, without misleading anyone.” He adds, “In our play, Jihad means eliminating the bad qualities or flaws present in us, as individuals, irrespective of the challenges we may face to overcome them. You can call it more of an individual struggle where we are fighting against all odds to ward off the evil qualities that we may have adopted with time and improve ourselves for the better.”

Artist Aman Kumar Arukia, who will essay the role of Sameer, says, “Before signing up for this, I read the script a couple of times and found it impactful. I feel that the story is well-crafted and it will resonate with the viewers on an emotional as well as social level.” “Considering the fact that Jihad is misinterpreted at so many levels, it was challenging to do this play. But it’s brilliant how the writer has narrated the true meaning of it. I wish everyone sees the play and learns from it,” he adds.

Padmaja Kulkarni, who will be seen playing Madhura, tells us, “It is quite an empowering experience for me because of many reasons. Even in today’s time, women, due to several reasons, of course, are unable to express their thoughts or speak up against injustices. I was more than happy to portray Madhura who is headstrong, bold, fearless, and takes her own decisions.” She goes on to share that playing the character was not particularly challenging for her as an artiste because she shares similarities with Madhura’s character in her real life. The play is originally written in Marathi by Anmol Maruti Redij. Suhas later translated the entire play into Hindi. The director says that it’s a very dialogue-oriented play. Of course, there are effective music pieces that weave the story.

Rs 200. June 18, 7 pm.

At Rangbhoomi Spaces & Events, Gachibowli.

