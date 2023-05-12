Highs & lows of the human spirit

In 2015, 17-year-old Tahera S braved a fever to perform on stage in Bangalore. Her talent shone through in an original English play, where she was able to bask in the glory of a well-deserved curtain call. “From that moment, the theatre became a ‘do or die’ matter. I’m glad, I had no career choice and was ready to become a full-time theatric,” she recalls. All set to take the stage in Hyderabad, Tahera’s ardour and zeal for the art form will find expression in Taramandal. The artiste helms the 90-minute rendition of Satyajit Ray’s literary gem, Patol Babu Filmstar, which is a tender and heartrending quest for humanity. The performance will encapsulate disappointment, hope, and ambition in a string of discontinuous accounts. Harbouring mind-bending questioning of the psyche, the play will pose a compelling portrayal of the setbacks and triumphs.

However, she will not be revising the original story which spotlights Patol Ray as an elderly man who unexpectedly lands a role in cinema. With just one word to say - Oh! - his role is limited to a single syllable. But that does not stop him from epitomising what Tahera calls, a phenomenal spectrum of sensibilities. “The audience will be taken on a journey through Patol’s past and present, as well as the experiences of other characters who share a similar history of letdowns. Throughout it all, the protagonist’s unwavering devotion to his art and the intricacies of his profession remain apparent,” she tells us.

As Tahera takes the reins of her artistic vision, she sets her sights on digging into detailed and multifaceted existential tropes. With a deft hand and a discerning eye, she guides her characters through prosperity and perseverance – dreaming big can either propel them towards greatness or shatter them into a million pieces. The enactment will scour the highs and lows of the human spirit, where even the most audacious dreams can come crashing down in the face of reality. But through it all, she reminds us that it is not the destination that matters, but moving forward, and the lessons that we learn along the way. Tahera will be analysing this overwhelming concept through a series of parallel stories that run alongside Patol’s leading narrative. “These stories, which are presented as short vignettes, feature characters from different walks of life, each grappling with their own special visions and challenges,” she adds.

In one story, a young schoolgirl dreams of becoming a doctor, but is rejected by her teacher and must face the disappointment of having her aspirations cut short. In another, two lovers must part ways in order to pursue their individual passions in the film industry, struggling to reconcile their dreams amid the realities of their lives. A woman is forced to give up on her career in theatre and pursue medicine instead, while a working mother is caught in the throes of professional goals and family. Tahera shares, “These parallel anecdotes are presented in a stream of consciousness, with each episode happening separately from the other and not connecting in a conventional narrative sense. However, they all share a common thread of hope and dismay; underlining the omnipresence of ideals and conflicts we face in trying to achieve them.”

A play by Arena Theatre Productions. ₹300. May 13. 4 pm & 7 pm.

At Rangbhoomi Spaces and Events, Gachibowli.

E-mail: chokita@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @PaulChokita