Get ready for a laughter riot 

Theatre performances can take you on an immersive journey that can be both entertaining and thought-provoking. One of the most popular genres that people love witnessing is comedy. Art aficionados in Hyderabad can gear up for a wonderful, riveting and comical play ajiib dãstãn hai ye! being staged by Wings Cultural Society.

After premiering in WIC Dehradun and a successful run across other cities in the country, the Delhi-based theatre firm is all set to perform in Hyderabad for two days.

The performances consist of a set of two stories (dastans) namely Bey and Marhoom ki Yaad Mein. Two artistes from the Wings Cultural Society will proceed with their solo performances and present one story each. While theatre practisioner Tarique Hameed will go on to entertain the audience with Marhoom ki Yaad Mein, Rajguru Mohan will perform Bey.

Bey and Marhoom ki Yaad Mein are stories originally written by late Pakistani writer and humourist Shaukat Thanvi and late Urdu humourist Patras Bokhari respectively.

Tarique who is also the director of the play tells us, “There are so many fascinating and interesting stories written to be told. ajiib dãstãn hai ye! is a collection of unique stories.”

“The unfolding of stories will solely depend on the ability and acting skills of the performers. These are Urdu stories but we have used words that are understandable to the general population,” Tarique informs us.

Bey is the second word according to the Urdu alphabet. This is the story of a man who has been told, by an astrologer, to stay away from things or people whose names start with the letter Bey since that can be dangerous for him . However, when he introspects, the names of most people who are connected to him or the things he thinks about start with Bey. Marhoom ki Yaad Mein starts with two friends interacting with each other. One takes a bicycle from another friend. Later, that bicycle starts creating problems for him. The way he narrates his ordeal to the audience will leave you in splits.

Tarique tells us, “People have faced tremendous challenges during the pandemic. So much so that some are still dealing with the loneliness. Theatre performances like these unite many like-minded individuals through shared laughter.” The entire motive behind putting up a comedy show is to let the audience enjoy a hearty laugh. After all, its the little moments of joy that make life memorable and worth living.

Rs 200. May 27 & 28. 8 pm.

At Lamakaan, Banjara Hills.

Mail: sakshisuresh.k@ newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi