Humorously yours

In a world full of controversies and disappointment, comedy serves as a unifying force that goes beyond cultural barriers and helps in dealing with stress. So, if you are looking forward to entertaining yourself, Yogibear is gearing up to present a wonderful theatre play Bachna Oo Haseeno.

It’s an original play conceptualised by Mubeen Ahmed Khan, Chandani Agarwal and Neha Dhar. Interestingly, the excitement is also quite high because the drama is going to be staged for the first time in the city. The play is about two girls and a dead body. But there’s no need to get scared because the masterfully interwoven scenes and overall content are intended to leave you in splits. The producer Chandani Agarwal tells us, “It’s a comedy theatrical presentation with many intriguing twists. The effective dialogues, suspense and gripping storyline will certainly hold the audience’s attention throughout.”

She further mentions that the plot highlights the case of mistaken identity. “The boyfriend of one of the housemates is mistakenly thought to be a robber. So, the other girl hits him and by mistake, ends up killing him,” Chandani adds.

Theatre artistes Hansa Pandey will be seen playing Aarya and Shambhavi Nitya will be seen essaying the role of Julee.

Mubeen, director of the play, tells us, “We have tried to make a unique presentation in ter ms of the storyline and even logistics. It’s a living room (indoor setup) where you will witness the two characters interacting with each other. Mostly, the characters will talk in day-to-day conversational language so that it’s fun and easily understandable. The play is going to appeal to the taste of the younger population.”

It seems like an extraordinary fusion that may build up fear at first, resulting in good laughter later. For theatre connoisseurs, it will be a multi-dimensional experience that invites curiosity, fun and chuckles all at the same time.

Rs 300. June 3. 8 pm.

At Rangbhoomi Spaces & Events,

Gachibowli.

