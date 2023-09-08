Aadyam Theatre debuts in the city with, Betrayal, a play directed by Rachel D’Souza

Aadyam Theatre, an initiative by the Aditya Birla Group, is all set to debut in Bengaluru following its six successful seasons in Mumbai and Delhi with Betrayal, a classic by the legendary playwright Harold Pinter. Directed by Rachel D’Souza and produced by 3 Parts Company, this production has previously captivated audiences in Mumbai and Delhi and it now aims to enchant the city with its compelling narrative.

Harold Pinter’s iconic 1978 play, Betrayal, weaves a poignant love triangle, delving into fragile memories, wounded hearts and the unravelling of reality. Starring Abir Abrar, Sukant Goel and Vivek Gomber, the play begins with former lovers, Jerry and Emma, meeting in 1977, two years after ending their clandestine affair. “Although this play was written in the late ’70s, I feel like it resonates quite strongly with relationship structures that are present even today. The incisive way of looking at marriage or at friendship is what drew me to it,” begins Rachel D’Souza, director of the play.

The play explores evolving relationships through meetings and conversations, starting in 1977 and spiralling backwards to 1968. At its core, Betrayal delves into complex emotions, veiled motivations and the intricate dynamics between its characters. “The story is about a marriage, a husband and a wife, who at some point begin to have an affair. The play is a series of conversations that take place between different characters at different times. Unlike other scripts, most of what we imagine as dramatic outbursts happen offstage. Instead, we see very calm, almost stable people having conversations with each other. And that’s how as an audience, you get a sense of what may have happened off the stage or what they might be hiding,” she reveals.

What sets Betrayal apart is its unique narrative structure — the scenes unfold in reverse chronology, a storytelling challenge that director Rachel D’Souza enthusiastically embraced. “This aspect of the play was quite challenging because I wanted to kind of avoid a projection on a screen or something to help the audience know what year the characters are in. And I wanted to find a way to make it a part of the fabric of the show and the set design. And for it to be something that is handled by actors, not a tech-heavy thing. And yeah, I think we found something very interesting that grounds the play in time,” the director shares.

Jerry, Robert’s closest friend, confesses his love for Emma, Robert’s wife, leading to another ‘betrayal’ within the context of the play. The final scene transports us back to the inception of the affair in 1968, at a pivotal party where Jerry’s declaration of love for Emma sets the stage to unveil drama. With nine compelling scenes, the staging of Betrayal was initially suggested by actor Sukant Goel, but director Rachel D’Souza took the helm of this play, Pinter’s seventh, which earned him the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2005. Music plays a pivotal role in this production, with Nush Lewis’ mastery of the harp adding emotional depth by seamlessly transitioning between scenes.

In this production, there was no need for an Indian adaptation, as the universal themes of incomplete emotions, suppressed feelings and the challenges of confronting relationship realities resonate with audiences worldwide. Betrayal ultimately forges a profound human connection with its characters, making it a theatre experience not to be missed. “I feel like, generally when a play like this is written, it’s actually written to be performed as it is. We had a lot of people who have a love of literature and have a love of classical plays. So, it was lovely to see so many academicians and professors and a classroom of kids come in and enjoy the show,” Rachel concludes.

The most interesting fact about Betrayal is that, allegedly, it draws inspiration from Harold Pinter’s own seven-year involvement with Joan Bakewell. Joan, in turn, crafted her own play titled Keeping in Touch to present her perspective on the various instances

of deception.

INR 500. September 15, 7.30 pm and September 16, 3.30 pm & 7.30 pm. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar.

