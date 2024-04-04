Maneesh Verma’s acclaimed play, Jump, reminds us that even in our darkest moments, we can seek reaffirmation in our shared humanity

Following its success in Goa, the play was invited to be showcased at the renowned Rangayana Theatre Festival in Mysuru and now is set to be staged in Bengaluru. The narrative centres around a successful female entrepreneur battling her inner demons despite her outward triumphs, played by Vidushi Chadha, poised on the brink of ending her life. Her path crosses with that of a male cab driver, portrayed by Sandeep Shikhar, who intervenes at the eleventh moment, saving her from the fatal leap. This chance encounter sets the stage for a collision between two vastly different worlds, each bringing its own set of circumstances, beliefs and perspectives to the fore. “In a city like Mumbai, having a rooftop is a luxury and to the cab driver it meant nothing less of a serene escapade which would have been tainted with blood had he let the girl jump,” the director reveals.