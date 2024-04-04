Maneesh Verma’s acclaimed play, Jump, reminds us that even in our darkest moments, we can seek reaffirmation in our shared humanity

In the bustling cityscape, where lives intersect fleetingly, a rooftop becomes the stage for a profound encounter in the play — Jump. Directed and written by Maneesh Verma, this black comedy dives into the depths of life, death and the unexpected connections that bind us all. Premiered and commissioned by the Serendipity Arts Festival 2023, the production takes the audience on a roller-coaster ride of emotions, blending dark humour with poignant reflections on the human condition.
Director Maneesh Verma, drawing inspiration from personal experiences, crafted this narrative as a reflection of life’s fragility and the profound impact of unexpected incidents. “I was at an advanced mountaineering course trying to summit a Himalayan peak when the doctor on-site advised me to stay back because my blood pressure did not meet the requirements. Those who did go ahead were engulfed by an avalanche and we lost 29 people out of our batch of 53. That accident changed my life, leaving me with a lot of questions and leading me to explore the concept of death,” the playwright shares.
Following its success in Goa, the play was invited to be showcased at the renowned Rangayana Theatre Festival in Mysuru and now is set to be staged in Bengaluru. The narrative centres around a successful female entrepreneur battling her inner demons despite her outward triumphs, played by Vidushi Chadha, poised on the brink of ending her life. Her path crosses with that of a male cab driver, portrayed by Sandeep Shikhar, who intervenes at the eleventh moment, saving her from the fatal leap. This chance encounter sets the stage for a collision between two vastly different worlds, each bringing its own set of circumstances, beliefs and perspectives to the fore. “In a city like Mumbai, having a rooftop is a luxury and to the cab driver it meant nothing less of a serene escapade which would have been tainted with blood had he let the girl jump,” the director reveals.
Drawing cues from Larry Pontius’ play Umbrella, the play presents a fresh take on the concept of unexpected meetings and individuals in need of a heart to heart. Besides the rooftop conversation, borrowed from Umbrella, Jump takes a different turn altogether. It’s a love story, a pure human connection shared by two people in an engaging night-long conversation that touches on the essence of life itself. As the play culminates, an original song composed specifically for the play underscores the emotional depth of the narrative. Based on the theme of hip-hop, the lyrics are the very words from the girl’s suicide note.
