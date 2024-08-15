Poochu’s Productions brings one of the world’s most popular musicals, ‘Grease,’ on stage, for the Chennai audiences

Ten years ago, theatre artiste and director Denver Anthony Nicholas was all set to stage Grease, one of the world’s most beloved musicals, but the play got shelved because the lead actress had to drop out because of some family emergency. Now, 10 years later, Denver has gone back to 1959, where Rydell High School’s seniors are quite the spectacle. The “Burger Palace Boys,” too cool for school, are stealing hubcaps and acting tough, while the “Pink Ladies,” with their gum-snapping and chain-smoking, look stunning in bobby sox and pedal pushers. The actors playing John Travolta’s character Danny Zuko, and Olivia Newton-John’s Sandy Olsson have changed. Arivuselvan S is the new Danny Zuko and Bhavya Balantrapu, the new Sandy Olsson.

This lively musical, a tribute to the idealism of the 1950s and a satire of teenagers’ perennial urge to be rebellious, is about to unfold. At its core is the romance between Danny Zuko, a hot-rodding gangster, and Sandy Olsson, the sweet new girl in town. They have a secret summer romance, but now, amidst school pressures and social cliques, their love becomes more complicated. Can Danny keep his cool reputation and win Sandy over? “Let me not answer that,” says Denver, laughing, as he adds, “But please come and watch the play. It has been in the pipeline for so long now. It is one of my biggest directorials, and oh well, I have choreographed this musical too!”