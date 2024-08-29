This upcoming production by Arundhati Raja returns to stage this weekend, in Bengaluru

When asked if she has brought any changes to the original script by Girish Karnad, Arundhati says, “When the playwright writes the story, it’s what is there in their mind and how they want these characters to be put together in the plot. But after that, it is always a directorial interpretation. When I work with the scripts, I try to bring the best out of them. So, I do a lot of discussions with the actors to know what they feel about their character and then putting everything together. It’s my interpretation but I don’t change lines and I don’t believe in doing that at all because the playwright has written what they want to be performed.”