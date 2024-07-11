Three short plays, six characters, and a blend of romance, comedy and suspense, promise an unforgettable evening

Transitioning into comedy, The Kill, originally penned by Alex Brown, takes centre stage with its uproarious blend of cricket banter and unexpected twists. Friends gathered to watch a cricket match find themselves in hilarious situations that end with a surprising twist. “It’s an out-and-out comedy, but with a suspense element,” Sruti says.

Niteesh Pandey, both director and actor in The Gift of the Gun, plunges into the intricate web of psychological drama that defines the play. “The audience will be intrigued as every gesture in the play holds a clue,” he explains, hinting at the mind games and intricate character dynamics that unfold on stage. The narrative unfolds between two individuals — one of whom is a male sex worker. In his role as William, Niteesh delves deep into the character’s psyche, exploring the complexities of identity and desire. Reflecting on the play’s exploration of psychological issues, Niteesh adds, “It’s a journey into the depths of human behaviour and emotion, where vulnerabilities are exposed and motivations questioned.”

In Meet-Cute, Thakur Honey Singh embodies William, navigating a poignant love story where chance meets emotional depth. Despite his diverse theatre background, Thakur finds portraying William — a character entwined in a serendipitous romance — a new challenge. “In Meet-Cute, every glance and interaction carries weight — it’s about discovering unexpected connections,” Thakur explains. His portrayal delves into William’s journey of emotional exploration and self-discovery, as he meets a girl amidst relationship turmoil. Their bond grows as they realise their belongingness, leading to her decision to break up with her existing boyfriend. Through subtle emotions and evolving intimacy, Thakur captures the essence of finding unexpected soulmates in familiar places, resonating with audiences on the transformative power of love’s unexpected twists. As curtains rise, audiences can expect to be whisked away on a journey of mixed emotions. Intriguing, insightful, and entertaining, The Three Folds promises an evening of theatrical delight where simplicity meets complexity in a spellbinding concoction.

Tickets at Rs 200. July 13, 8 pm.

At Lamakaan, Banjara Hills.

Written by Sanjana Pulugurtha

Mail: indulge@newindianexpress.com

X: @indulgexpress