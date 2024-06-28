Discover the humorous trials of a family through this comedy

In the heart of Dharmi Theatre’s latest production, Middle Class Melodies, the audience is promised an evening of unbridled laughter. Directed by Rohith Raj Aakula, this Telugu comedy marks the sixth production of the theatre group.

Middle Class Melodies is penned by the celebrated writer Jandhyala and is an exploration of middle-class family dynamics, set against the backdrop of financial aspirations. The narrative revolves around Nataraj, a retired man who receives a Provident Fund of approximately Rs 20 lakh, and his three ambitious sons-in-law, who are eager to get their hands on the money.

What ensues is a comedic battle of wits and greed that will leave the audience in stitches. As Rohith explains, “Making the audience laugh live has been my dream, and I wanted to do that with this play.” Known for his previous works that delve into biographical dramas with interesting topics or unique stories, the director’s shift to a full-blown comedy is refreshing.

Adding to the charm of the play is its musical element, with selected songs from popular Telugu movies enhancing the overall experience. The play features a diverse cast of eight characters, each adding their unique flavour to the comedic tapestry of middle-class aspirations and familial dynamics.

Chandan Sai, who portrays the 60-year-old Nataraj, shares, “When I first read the script, I felt I was suitable for three characters, but the director decided I am best suited for Nataraj.” His portrayal is subtle, with minimal body language, a challenge Chandan embraced wholeheartedly.