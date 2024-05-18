Mirrorz Theatre’s '4Play' aims to revive live theatre in Bengaluru

In a world flooded with Netflix dramas, endless YouTube content and weekly blockbuster films, the culture of live-action theatre has been suffocated to a point where it’s primarily appreciated by a niche audience. However, it is also true that India’s theatre-going market has been on the rise in recent times, with 2023 boasting a 29% rise (15.7 cr) in theatre-goers according to a report by Ormax.
And it’s all thanks to the likes of Mirrorz Theatre’s and their series 4Play, that’s breathing new life into theatre communities across Chennai and Bengaluru. An anthological series of four deep but comedic stories, 4Play introduces four intriguing stories that combine the city's unique day-to-day interactions with the dramatic displays of live-audience theatre. These stories include:
Attibele Heist: Action, drama, riches and sandwiches....a whole lot of sandwiches. The Attibele Heist has it all. Join the endearing crew of the 'Eccentric Seven' as they execute (or at least try to) the biggest heist ever seen on stage.
The Truth is Out There: Three dim-witted aliens infiltrate a failing Bengaluru start-up called the ‘Alien Detection Agency’. They struggle with everyday tasks in an attempt to capture Earth's greatest secrets for themselves. Their plan to be normal drab humans is perfect, except for a few…small…flaws.
Endless: Is love truly eternal? Walk, sing and dance with Jason and Priya as they engage all your senses in this tempestuous love story.
The Wedding of Rahul & Sanjana: There's a saying that a marriage is made from a thousand lies. Just two hours before the grand wedding of Rahul and Sanjana, things get chaotic When Sanjana loses the saree that Rahul's loud, beloved grandma has given her. What happens next?
When asked why they choose an anthological series, Rohit Prasannan, co-director of 4Play, responded saying “We want to do anthologies is because when you put up a production, it’s usually comprising of 8 -12 people, but we want more people to start doing theatre again. So automatically you get to put up 2,530 people on stage. When we do 4Play, we have open auditions where everyone who shows up becomes some part of the production." He further noted, "One of our specialties are big productions. Managing a huge talent pool is something that we are experienced in and hopefully that translates into this show as well. Hopefully they had a good time working with us, as this must be a unique experience for them as well.”
The play focuses on encapsulating relatable drama local to the people of Bengaluru, while draping it over fresh and exciting sets and characters. For The Wedding of Rahul and Sanjana, one of the four acts, Rohit explains how they came up with the idea for it from their sisters’ wedding engagement. “We saw a lot of small things happening that became talking points between the people and the family that were running it. And we said, ‘you know it seems like a very cool context question of this big fat Indian wedding problem, right?’ It’s supposed to be two families coming together, but it’s close to 500 people coming and creating a situation with a lot of potential for things to go comedically wrong.”
With the promise of having a story relatable for everyone who watches 4Play, Rohit and his team are also looking forward to their upcoming shows Divine Justice and another based on the Mahabharata.
INR 400. May 19, 3 pm and 6 pm. At Prabath Kaladwaraka, Koramangala.