Mirrorz Theatre’s '4Play' aims to revive live theatre in Bengaluru

In a world flooded with Netflix dramas, endless YouTube content and weekly blockbuster films, the culture of live-action theatre has been suffocated to a point where it’s primarily appreciated by a niche audience. However, it is also true that India’s theatre-going market has been on the rise in recent times, with 2023 boasting a 29% rise (15.7 cr) in theatre-goers according to a report by Ormax.

And it’s all thanks to the likes of Mirrorz Theatre’s and their series 4Play, that’s breathing new life into theatre communities across Chennai and Bengaluru. An anthological series of four deep but comedic stories, 4Play introduces four intriguing stories that combine the city's unique day-to-day interactions with the dramatic displays of live-audience theatre. These stories include:

Attibele Heist: Action, drama, riches and sandwiches....a whole lot of sandwiches. The Attibele Heist has it all. Join the endearing crew of the 'Eccentric Seven' as they execute (or at least try to) the biggest heist ever seen on stage.

The Truth is Out There: Three dim-witted aliens infiltrate a failing Bengaluru start-up called the ‘Alien Detection Agency’. They struggle with everyday tasks in an attempt to capture Earth's greatest secrets for themselves. Their plan to be normal drab humans is perfect, except for a few…small…flaws.

Endless: Is love truly eternal? Walk, sing and dance with Jason and Priya as they engage all your senses in this tempestuous love story.

The Wedding of Rahul & Sanjana: There's a saying that a marriage is made from a thousand lies. Just two hours before the grand wedding of Rahul and Sanjana, things get chaotic When Sanjana loses the saree that Rahul's loud, beloved grandma has given her. What happens next?