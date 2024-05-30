Curtain Call Theatre is set to perform a Telugu adaptation of Dr Chandrashekhar Phansalkar’s Marathi one-act play

The adage that life is short, and thus should be lived to the fullest, is a familiar one, often used in daily conversations as a gentle reminder of life’s fleeting nature. Yet, this wisdom is easier said than embraced. City-based Curtain Call Theatre’s new comedy play, Blind Men’s Club, serves as a reminder to this idea. This production is a Telugu adaptation of Dr Chandrashekhar Phansalkar’s Marathi oneact play, Tax Free.

The plot revolves around a club of visually challenged men who were not blind from birth but lost their sight due to some unforeseen accidents in life. United by their shared circumstances, they find solace and companionship in each other’s presence, discovering a renewed zest for life. Despite the experiences they missed when they had their sight, they embrace the philosophy that it’s never too late to live fully.

The director Surabhi Santhosh, expresses, “In today’s world, we often find ourselves trapped in a relentless cycle, first consumed by studies, then work, followed by marriage and other responsibilities. Amidst this whirlwind, we tend to miss out on life’s precious moments and the fond memories we could share with our loved ones. This play serves as a poignant reminder to pause and truly savour every moment.”

He shares that the play is engaging because the characters have heart-to-heart conversations and engage in a lot of fun, teaching each other valuable life lessons along the way. The play is filled with quirky elements and humourous dialogues. For example, Santhosh recounts, “There’s a scene where a blind person enters the club for the first time and falls three feet down. When he asks why, the other members explain, ‘That’s just to check if the person entering is really blind or not.’”

Artiste Navnit Marathe, who portrays Pradeep, reveals the challenge of convincingly portraying a visually impaired character on stage despite having sight himself. He reflects, “Though I can see, it was a challenge to step into the shoes of my character and convincingly convey to the audience that I cannot.” This light-hearted comedydrama presents a satirical take on the human condition, highlighting resilience and the indomitable spirit of humanity. The other artistes in the play are Dwarkanath Yadav and Sumanth Madhavala.

Rs 200. June 1, 8 pm.

At Lamakaan, Banjara Hills.