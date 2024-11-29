‘Wiesenthal’ by Poochu’s Productions brings the story of the celebrated Holocaust survivor on stage

The 85-minute one-man act, Karthik says was “extremely challenging.” “But then what’s the point in doing theatre unless you challenge yourself?” he asks. Karthik started accepting and believing in the show. “An actor may or may not accept what a particular person stands for in life, but the storytelling is something which the actor should accept and only then he can perform it. I may may not accept vision, thoughts, versions of certain things, or the way he looks at life, but the basic story of what he’s trying to convey resonates with me.”

In terms of production, Denver chose to keep things subtle yet impactful. “There is no music in this play,” he notes. “We’ve instead focused on creating an environment that feels real and immediate. The story takes place in Wiesenthal’s office, which is being cleared out as part of the transition of his office to the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles. We’ve worked hard to create an atmosphere where the physical space feels alive, as if the office is being slowly dismantled, reflecting Wiesenthal’s own emotional and historical journey.” This absence of music and the use of space as a prop highlight the solemnity of the moment, emphasising the gravity of Wiesenthal’s final day at work.

To conclude, Wiesenthal is a play that takes the audience on a deeply emotional and introspective journey. It asks not just how we remember history, but how we live with it, how we carry the burden of the past, and how we continue to fight for justice even when the world seems to have moved on. Through Denver’s direction, Wiesenthal’s story is brought to life in a raw, poignant, and thought-provoking way, offering a powerful reminder of the importance of memory, justice, and the human spirit.

