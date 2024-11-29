‘Wiesenthal’ by Poochu’s Productions brings the story of the celebrated Holocaust survivor on stage

Here is the story of a man whose life and legacy stand as a testament to resilience, moral clarity, and justice—Simon Wiesenthal, the celebrated Holocaust survivor. Known for his tireless work in bringing Nazi war criminals to justice, Wiesenthal’s life offers a narrative that transcends history, resonating deeply in our modern world. As a director, Denver Anthony Nicholas found himself compelled by the story, not only because of Wiesenthal’s legacy but also due to his personal connection to the subject matter. “I’ve always been drawn to WWII films, both as a child and an adult,” he shares. “So when this play found its way to me, I knew I had to direct it. The writing immediately caught my attention, and I felt it was important to bring Wiesenthal’s story to the stage.”
Denver has staged Wiesenthal two-and-a-half years back and is now bringing it on stage once again, much to the delight of theatre and history enthusiasts.
Wiesenthal unfolds through the lens of Wiesenthal’s final day at work, at the age of 92, where he reflects on his harrowing journey through the Holocaust and his lifelong pursuit of justice. “The story travels through time,” Denver explains. “We start from the very beginning of the Holocaust and move all the way to his last day in the office. The whole play takes place on his final day, where he is still waiting for a phone call that could confirm the whereabouts of a Nazi war criminal.” This unique narrative structure allows the audience to witness Wiesenthal’s reflections on his extraordinary life, as he revisits both the darkest moments of history and his own personal triumphs, right up to the final moment of his work.
For Denver, directing a piece like this was a significant departure from the musicals Poochu’s Productions is known for. “Everything is a challenge, but one I welcome,” he says, acknowledging the shift in genre. “Directing different types of productions keeps me on my toes and excites me. It’s what keeps the creative process fresh.” This shift also required a deep dive into Wiesenthal’s life, and to accurately portray the character, Denver and his team studied a variety of Wiesenthal’s interviews. “We watched and studied several interviews of Wiesenthal that we found online,” he shares. “This was essential in capturing the nuances of his personality and the essence of his character for the stage.”
The play is an 85-minute one-man act, with Wiesenthal’s reflections and monologues driving the narrative. TM Karthik, who plays Wiesenthal, says, “I’m playing 90 years old, but we’re taking some creative liberties, because the clarity and body language have to connect with the audience. Wiesenthal was extremely energetic, even at 90! You can’t believe the voice he had, the way he talked... Of course, we are showing a bit of age in the body language and voice, but we are trying to stay true to the story more than focusing on the age. Now, obviously, being a person very interested in World War and history, I’ve been very connected to what has happened in the Holocaust. My father was a great storyteller, and he’s told me so much about the World War, Hitler, the Nazi camps, etc. So a lot of that knowledge is already a part of me. But when we started researching for the play, I found out a lot more in detail. We did a lot of research on Wiesenthal. I went through a lot of his videos. I was not trying to copy his body language or his voice, because I don’t believe that you should try to imitate another person, because you’re not that person. So I just tried to find out how he comes across as a person, because that’s important for an actor. I researched extensively, including his videos and accents, aiming for authenticity without over-emotionalising his life story. I also worked a lot on the German accent with a wonderful person by the name Mahesh.”
The simplicity of the format is deliberate, focusing on the emotional weight of Wiesenthal’s experience. “It’s a one-man play,” Denver explains. “We didn’t want to dilute the gravity of his reflections with excessive characters or distractions. The entire play rests on the performance of the actor, who embodies Wiesenthal’s journey and his powerful sense of duty, even in his final moments.” The minimalist approach ensures that the audience is entirely absorbed in Wiesenthal’s internal world, as he wrestles with the impact of his past and the ongoing fight for justice.
The 85-minute one-man act, Karthik says was “extremely challenging.” “But then what’s the point in doing theatre unless you challenge yourself?” he asks. Karthik started accepting and believing in the show. “An actor may or may not accept what a particular person stands for in life, but the storytelling is something which the actor should accept and only then he can perform it. I may may not accept vision, thoughts, versions of certain things, or the way he looks at life, but the basic story of what he’s trying to convey resonates with me.”
In terms of production, Denver chose to keep things subtle yet impactful. “There is no music in this play,” he notes. “We’ve instead focused on creating an environment that feels real and immediate. The story takes place in Wiesenthal’s office, which is being cleared out as part of the transition of his office to the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles. We’ve worked hard to create an atmosphere where the physical space feels alive, as if the office is being slowly dismantled, reflecting Wiesenthal’s own emotional and historical journey.” This absence of music and the use of space as a prop highlight the solemnity of the moment, emphasising the gravity of Wiesenthal’s final day at work.
To conclude, Wiesenthal is a play that takes the audience on a deeply emotional and introspective journey. It asks not just how we remember history, but how we live with it, how we carry the burden of the past, and how we continue to fight for justice even when the world seems to have moved on. Through Denver’s direction, Wiesenthal’s story is brought to life in a raw, poignant, and thought-provoking way, offering a powerful reminder of the importance of memory, justice, and the human spirit.
Tickets start at INR 350.
December 1, 3 pm.
At Alliance Française of Madras, Nungambakkam.
