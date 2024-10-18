Atul Kumar brings ‘Taking Sides’ to Chennai, a courtroom drama about Hitler’s favourite conductor, Wilhelm Furtwängler

Atul also tells us that though he plays the character of the artiste, internally, he is completely convinced with the other character’s (the Major’s) political argument “and that is a wonderful dichotomy to play with because I’m playing the role of an actor who is actually supporting the fact that art can be made for art’s sake, that it serves a higher purpose, more spiritual purpose, when it is able to touch thousands of lives, and that it is beyond a number of politics. But having said that, presently, where I stand in my own politics, I’m very sure that it would not be easy for me to take that stance today. I can’t possibly say that I make art to serve a higher purpose; I find it very important, very urgent for myself, to be making art that questions the political, socio economic situations around me. And it’s very difficult for me to sleep in the night if I was not to voice my opinion against any sort of oppressive rule.”

On a concluding note, we ask Atul when the curtain draws, does the play allow audiences to take sides? He replies, “I hope people never find answers so that the struggle constantly stays inside us. It's dynamic. It keeps us on the edge. It keeps us aware, a vigil to our own consciousness. And I think that is more important than anything.”

Tickets at INR 499.

Available online.

October 19, 7.30 pm.

At Medai – The Stage, Alwarpet.

