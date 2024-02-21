Venkatesh Prasad's play, Kaakadosha, makes a case against centuries of continued oppression of women in India

Translated and directed by Venkatesh Prasad, Kaakadosha emerges as a compelling theatrical adaptation of Anupama Chandrasekhar's poignant play When the Crows Visit. This Kannada adaptation, all set to premiere this week, delves into the pervasive issue of patriarchal violence against women. Inspired by true events. Anupama's original work draws parallels with Henrik Ibsen's 1881 play Ghosts, underlining the cyclical nature of oppression in modern-day India.

Set in the city of Bengaluru, this production, presented by the Bangalore Theatre Collective and designed by S Surendranath, is a gripping social family drama that explores the intricate dynamics of motherhood. "The narrative revolves around Sharada, a widow, her son Akshay and Seethamma, her ageing mother-in-law. Initially peppered with comic elements through Seethamma's amusing banter. the plot takes a dark turn, unraveling themes of remorse and revenge. The sudden return of Akshay from Mumbai, abandoning his job, coincides with a horrific incident in the City of Dreams," reveals Venkatesh.

The question looms: did Akshay commit the heinous act? As the story unfolds, Sharada. depicted as an intelligent yet vulnerable woman at first, later confronts the harsh reality of her son's potential involvement. reflecting on her past experiences. "Sharada experiences an emotional torment to what extent she is willing to go to save her son. One can spot rumination of the protagonist's (Sharadha) late husband and the traumatic incidents he was responsible for and some mythological references as well," the theatrist elucidates.

Kaakadosha skillfully exposes the insidious influence of patriarchy within the familial realm. portraying how years of societal oppression manifest as toxic behaviours within the family and is passed down to generations. Women who dare to resist are met with brutal punishment in various forms of violence, highlighting the grim reality faced by many in India. "The production follows a linear format through 16 scenes starring prominent actors like Shrunga BV, Nandini Patavardhan and Gowri Dattu. The play shines a light on how patriarchy is deeply rooted within our culture and society, which over the years has crept into our moral values and the victims (women) who to date adhere to such concepts. And of course. examine the roots of violence caused by such beliefs," the director shares.

The production serves as a harsh reminder, challenging the audience to reflect on their roles as bystanders in the face of injustice. Besides the compelling narrative, Kaakadosha prompting viewers to confront the urgent need for societal change, is complemented by Utthana Bharighat's fusion compositions of contemporary and classical Indian music along with a minimalistic set and realistic costumes.

₹200 onwards. February 22 & 23, 7.30 pm. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar