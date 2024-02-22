They Pull a few strings

Picture a pup with an attitude problem, barking “Arf!” in protest, and a bossy feline with a penchant for hissing her disapproval. Organised at India Habitat Centre in New Delhi, the Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival took us on a journey into the world of a man, a cat, and a dog – where comedy meets chaos, and puppetry takes centrestage. Whether you are a cat lover or a dog person, Hiss & Arf is your ticket to a hilarious spectacle that narrates the timeless feud between cats and dogs.

During the performance, Taiwan’s puppeteer – Chen Chia-Hao – weaves a tapestry of laughter, wit, and mischievous antics, bringing to life the adventures of an owner caught in the crossfire of his two furry troublemakers. “It’s a clash of personalities, a ferocious battle where the only winner is the audience,” says 37-year-old Chen Chia-Hao. “The objective is to convey that two living things, despite their differences, can live together under one roof. There need not be constant harmony, but there will be some sweet and bitter moments – which is the beauty of life.”

Chen Chia-Hao started as a theatre actor and later fell in love with the art of puppetry. Therefore, he creates a harmonious fusion of both art forms in his performances. His contemporary storytelling is paired with the traditional Taiwanese glove puppetry technique, budaixi.

Talking about his first visit to India, Chen Chia-Hao reveals that he admires the roads of the national capital. “I love to walk around, and to me, Delhi’s roads represent a river because they can take everything. There are cars, people walking, and even animals strolling by; there are some food stalls so you can watch, smell and taste everything at the same time. I find it very unique,” he explains. “It’s my third day, and I have been swamped with performances. In the upcoming days, I will carve out time to explore the city and its cuisine.”

Twenty years and counting

Along with Taiwan, the 20th edition of the Ishara International Puppet Theatre brings in puppet theatre companies from France, Brazil, the US, Russia, Sri Lanka and South Korea. The performances address topics such as humanity, true love, world peace, acceptance of oneself and peer pressure.

Reflecting on the festival’s journey, Dadi Pudumjee – the man behind the Ishara Theatre Foundation – says: “It has been a fantastic ride.” He recalls starting the fest as a modest national event with some reservations. “In 2001, we had some Indian shows and only one from a foreign country– Belgium.” Over the years, the fest has enjoyed participation from over 100 countries. The 72-year-old shares how puppet theatre companies worldwide “reach out for slots even for the future editions. And the shows are packed, with audiences waiting outside”.

This success results from a “joint effort from each puppeteer, schools, various organisations that thrive to keep this art alive in the country and above all – the audiences”. Audiences are Ishara’s real backers. Notably, the festival has sustained itself for 20 years without any conventional sponsors. Pudumjee says that most theatre companies participating in the festival make their own arrangements, and some seek support from embassies.

Driving force

After all these years, what is his driving force? “I would say how the audience, especially children, react, appreciate and understand the nuances of puppetry.” Ishara Theatre Fest also collaborates with schools such as Step by Step, The British School, and The Heritage School, among others. “In fact, traditional puppetry has always been for families. There is something for everyone,” he says. Having curated shows such as Kabir’s Dohas and Rumi’s Life, a blend of theatre, music and dance, Pudumjee opines that “educational and creative puppetry” is gaining increased recognition in India and abroad.

Ishara’s latest production, slated to premiere on the last day of the ongoing festival, aligns with Pudumjee’s narrative. It is an adaptation of The Ugly Duckling. Titled ‘Be Yourself’, the show explores the theme of self-acceptance while challenging the conventional definition of beauty. The message: ‘Know yourself with your feet on the ground.’ Adding a distinctive touch, the production incorporates Indian heritage textiles such as Ikat and Kalamkari, for different characters. “My productions are not just about morals and social messaging. There is more to it.” Pudumjee explains that the intention is to introduce Indian textiles to children.

The Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival will be held till February 25 at the Habitat Centre and Tagore Theatre in Chandigarh.