‘Qubool Hai’ is an adaptation of ‘The Proposal’ in the Hindustani dialect

Anton Chekhov’s plays have ruled the Hyderabad theatre scene with their strong presence in the comedy genre. His works carry an underlying message, cleverly packaged with satire and humour, proving to be an interesting as well as entertaining watch.
Safarnaama Theatre Production presents Qubool Hai, an adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s The Proposal. Qubool Hai is adapted into the Hindustani language, with changes in character names and locations.
“At its core, the name symbolises the relationship between two rival communities who wish to develop a friendly bond,” says Vasant Sagar, the director of the play.
Set in London, the story revolves around Liaqat, a young Pakistani man who wishes to marry his Indian neighbour. The satire unfolds during the courting period when the two families indulge in trivial arguments. A discussion about mangoes takes a political turn towards the end, inviting laughter from the audience.
In this adaptation, they have also incorporated elements of physical comedy, adding to the overall humour. “Liaqat’s character makes a mountain out of a molehill. He assumes small issues like chest pain and headaches to be symptoms of a heart attack or a brain tumour. We have added physical comedy here, making the play an emotionally comprehensive experience,” Vasant explains.
Speaking about the challenges he faced in directing this play, Vasant says that being an actor, moving into direction was a new experience for him. One of his biggest hurdles was understanding the design of the play. “Every story has a rising graph in terms of plot and characterisation. Conceptualising the arc of Liaqat’s character and the overall structure was one of the biggest challenges,” he shares.
Vasant concludes by stating that one of the major challenges the Hyderabad theatre scene faces is the lack of mentorship. He notes that although there is immense talent in the city, experienced mentorship and proper guidance are significantly lacking.
Tickets at INR 250.
May 3 & 4, 8 pm.
At Lamakaan, Banjara Hills.
