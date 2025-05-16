Of fathers, sons, and curses: Girish Karnad’s ‘Yayati’ returns to the stage

First written when Karnad was just 21, Yayati blends mythology, existential angst, and the structure of Greek tragedy. “There’s unity of time, action, and space,” Balakrishnan points out. “But Karnad doesn’t stop there. He creates a brand new complex, the Yayati complex, where a parent aggresses over the child.” This inversion of familiar psychological tropes, like the Electra or Oedipus complex, resonates strongly with Indian audiences. “The Yayati complex is far more palatable and understandable to us,” he adds. “It’s about the sacrifice that the parent demands of the child to save the family.”

In this play, that child is Pooru, who offers up his youth without being asked. “In this version, Yayati never demands it of Pooru,” he clarifies. “His son has just been married and Yayati is looking for someone, anyone, to take his place. But Pooru steps up. That’s what creates the conundrum.”

The play also carries the unmistakable flavour of existentialism. “Especially in the character of Pooru. It’s a very well-put-together chemical combination of Greek tragedy and existential philosophy, all floating in a strong gravy of mythology,” continues the director.

Another character who adds layers to the story is Chitralekha, Pooru’s wife, a creation of Karnad’s, absent from the original version. “We don’t even know who Pooru’s wife was in the epic. But Karnad gives her a voice and a purpose,” he says. “Through her, we understand what Pooru is giving up.”