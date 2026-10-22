Director Anuranjan Sharma turns Ashok Pande's novel, Lapoojhanna to a stage production

What does childhood look like when seen through the eyes of a 12-year-old? There are friendships that seem unbreakable, games made out of whatever is available, mischief in the neighbourhood and conversations about a world that children are only beginning to understand. These memories now live on in Lapoojhanna, a stage adaptation of a novel by well-known Hindi author Ashok Pande, directed by Anuranjan Sharma. It was performed over the weekend at Delhi’s Triveni Kala Sangam, followed by a show at India Habitat Centre.

Notes from Lapoojhanna's recent performance in Delhi

‘Lapoojhanna’ is a colloquial word used teasingly or dismissively in Uttarakhand and north India, to describe something insignificant or of little consequence. Yet the production finds meaning in precisely those seemingly insignificant moments — that of a childhood game, a conversation between friends, a teacher’s scolding, or the memory of a familiar neighbourhood.

Set in Ramnagar, Uttarakhand of the mid-1970s, the play takes audiences back to a time before mobile phones and the internet, when children spent hours playing outdoors and built their own worlds away from the concerns of adults. Through humour, satire and moments of sadness, it explores friendship, school life, first love and the experience of growing up in a small town.

Published in 2022, Lapoojhanna brings together Pande’s memories of growing up in Ramnagar, where he lived for a few years before moving to Nainital for his schooling. The novel, in fact, took shape after Pande began sharing stories from the town on Facebook, where readers encouraged him to write more. Over time, these grew into 50 to 60 anecdotes that captured the people, language and daily life of the town.