Amid the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, actors Vicky Kaushal indulged his fans in a question-answer session on Instagram.



When one of his fans asked, who is your first crush in Bollywood? Vicky revealed that it is Madhuri Dixit-Nene. In his response, the actor shared a photograph of himself along with the gorgeous Madhuri.



Fans also quizzed him about how is he spending the time during this lockdown period and his views about quarantine. While sharing that he is spending time with family, the actor also listed the activities that he is indulging himself in: 'working out, watching movies and show, occasionally doing yoga with mom and video calls with friends'. About his views on quarantine, the actor said, "The most important thing to do right now is to be at home and stay safe."



The actor was also asked about a film of his that he found the most challenging. In response, he picked Anurag Kashyap's neo-noir psychological thriller, Raman Raghav 2.0, where he played a corrupt cop Raghavan.

Check out screenshots from his question-answer session:



