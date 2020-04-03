HARSH BENIWAL, WHO shot to fame with director-producer Karan Johar’s second instalment of Student of the Year (best friend of Tiger Shroff), will be seen playing one of the leads in Zee5’s upcoming comedy-drama, Who’s Your Daddy. The Delhi-based 24-year-old, who is popular on YouTube (7.69 million followers) for his comedy series, is naturally excited about his big break on the digital platform. The series that also stars Rahul Dev, Nikhil Bhambri and Divinaa Thackur will be aired on April 2. Harsh talks to us about his character Soggy, being comfortable with comedy and planning to explore his talent. Excerpts:

Tell us about the character Soggy in Who’s Your Daddy?

I am playing the role of a 24-yearold Delhi boy, who is popularly known as Soggy in the series. He is full of life and fun and runs a business —Jawan Video Parlour. The story has drama, comedy and even romance.

Was the role challenging, given the fact that you are more into comedy?

It was slightly challenging since I had to go out of my comfort zone — which is a comedy, and romance with not one but two women! It was a little stressful with so many cameras around. I used to wait for the filming of the comedic scenes so that I could be at ease. Having said that, I would like to explore other genres in acting.

Did you opt for the series because it dabbled with comedy?

Comedy was one of the reasons that lured me to the project. It is a space that I am comfortable with and my creative ranks quite high. The second, most important reason, was that I was getting to play the lead character. Plus, the story is full of masala and twists, and it is extremely funny.

Did being a YouTube artiste with a comic background give you an edge?

Of course, it was my YouTube channel that got Ekta Kapoor’s attention and helped me land this role. How has life changed after SOTY2?

There hasn’t been any drastic change. People who knew me through my Youtube work have been able to see a different side of me.

How did you decide to start your YouTube channel?

I used to post funny stuff on apps like Dubsmash and TikTok and noticed that people outside my circle also liked my craft. That coaxed me into starting my channel.

Since the lockdown what have you been working on?

I need a team to make new content. And since I don’t have one at my disposal, I am thinking of going back to my previous crew – my mom and sister. Very soon people will see some fresh content. Stay tuned.