YouTuber Harsh Beniwal is back with a new video and it is truly relatable, especially if you have a sibling at home.

This 18-minute-long video 'Bhai Behan and Lockdown' is smartly themed on the current situation and it tickles your funny bones with the comedy which is realistic to a great extent. The video starts in an interesting way making us remember the striking narration of Samay or Time in the epic series Mahabharata before the narrator is interrupted by the bitter-sweet altercation between two siblings on earth.

Harsh,24, who reprises the role of the brother in the video which already has 7 million views offers, “Siblings usually have a cute love-hate relationship with each other and now when they have to be with one another 24x7, there is bound to be more laughter, banter and good memories.” He adds, “It was a great experience shooting the video at home. We wanted to create something that people will instantly connect with and what better than sibling equations.”

Interestingly, Harsh’s real life sister Pria Beniwal plays his sister in the video and that is what we believe made the chemistry more real. The script has been written by Shivam Bajpai, Harsh Beniwal and Purav Jha.